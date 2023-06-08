In the last few hours, one of the strongest rumors in the transfer market in Mexican soccer is the alleged interest of Club Deportivo Guadalajara in taking over the services of the Tuzos de Pachuca midfielder, Luis ChavezThey would have even made an offer of 6 million dollars for their services.
However, the player has declared that he knows nothing about the subject and only knows what he has seen on social networks, recalling that his priority in previous months was to go to the Old Continent.
Many names have emerged this week and that has the high command working at forced marches so that the new players can fully integrate into the preseason, well Oscar Whalley and Ricardo Marin They aim to be the first reinforcements.
It is worth mentioning that the recovery midfielder is an element that has played his entire career in midfield and although Guadalajara has not suffered in this area of the field, the reality is that Veljko Paunovic changed ownership to Fernando Gonzalez and allan torresso that from the outset the arrival of Luis Chavez it would be to be the owner. It is also worth mentioning that more lows and highs can still come, so the eleven may vary according to the elements that are in the team.
