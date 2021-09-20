Chivas de Guadalajara cut off Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s trial one week before the National Classic against América. The ‘King Midas’ was dismissed due to the poor results and performance of the team in the last semester. Although the decision may sound strange, taking into account that the Sacred Herd had four games without losing, and in the run-up to one of the most important duels of the season, the rojiblanca board of directors has carried out this type of action in more than an occasion.
This is the third time that the Flock has fired its coach a week before the classic against the Eagles. This is how the strategists have fared against America after these impulsive changes of direction.
Paco Ramírez replaced Omar Arellano in the distant 2009. The coach, with a long career as an assistant, took command of the rojiblancos and managed to beat América in his debut. Guadalajara took all three points against the Eagles in the 2009 Clausura with a lone goal from Sergio Amaury Ponce.
The ‘Flaco’ Tena arrived in Chivas after the dismissal of Tomás Boy. Their litmus test was the game against the Eagles in the Apertura 2019. The rojiblanco team fell by a score of 4-1 against the Mexico City team.
Marcelo Michel Leaño, head of the basic forces of Chiverío, will be the coach in charge of directing the match against América this Saturday, September 25, after the dismissal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich. Chivas has come four games without defeat and America suffered its first setback of the season.
So far it is not known who will be the new coach of Chivas de Guadalajara. Rumors point to Antonio Mohamed, Jaime Lozano and Diego Alonso.
Leave a Reply