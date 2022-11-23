Guillermo Ochoa, without a doubt, is one of the most outstanding players in the history of the Mexican National Team in the World Cups. The goalkeeper once again had a great performance in El Tri’s debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as he saved a penalty from Robert Lewandowski when the game was at its highest point.
Ochoa donned the hero’s cape again and helped Mexico earn their first point in the competition. This fact did not go unnoticed and the save by the Club América goalkeeper was celebrated as if it had been a goal in favor. Players from other teams, such as André Pierre Gignac, uploaded videos celebrating this play and congratulating the Mexican goalkeeper.
Despite the deep and historic rivalry they share, Chivas de Guadalajara also celebrated Guillermo Ochoa’s save against Poland. Through their social networks, the rojiblanco club shared the following message: “Today I do love you, Ochoa!” So far, said publication has 47,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets.
But the support of the Sacred Flock for the national team and Ochoa did not end there. A recording was shared through networks in which you can see how players like Fernando Beltrán and Isaac Brizuela, two of the figures of Chivas de Guadalajara, are very attentive to the game and celebrate euphorically when Paco Memo saves the shot at Lewandowski.
