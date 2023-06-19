In Changsha, China, Thousands of chemists, engineers, and manufacturing workers are shaping the future of batteries. These batteries, mostly made of lithium, are transforming the automotive industry and could soon start doing the same for solar panels and wind turbines. China dominates its refining and chemical production.

Now the Asian country is positioning itself to master the next big innovation in rechargeable batteries: replace lithium with sodium, a much cheaper and more abundant material.

Found around the world as part of salt, sodium sells for 1 to 3 percent of the price of lithium and is chemically very similar. Recent advances mean that sodium batteries can be recharged daily for years, eliminating a key advantage of lithium batteries. The energy capacity of sodium batteries has also increased. And sodium batteries retain almost all of their charge when temperatures drop well below freezing; lithium batteries typically do not.

In Changsha, graduates of the Central South University are working on sodium battery technology in laboratories research led by companies like Germany’s BASF, the world’s number one chemical manufacturer. One of the first large sodium battery chemical factories is under construction just a few blocks from the labs.

Chinese battery executives said they had figured out last year how to make sodium battery cells so similar to lithium ones that they can be made with the same equipment. Chinese giant CATL, the world’s leading maker of batteries for electric cars, says it has discovered a way to use both sodium and lithium cells in the battery pack of a single electric car, combining the low cost and weather resistance of sodium cells with the extended range of lithium cells.

The company says that it is now prepared to mass-produce these mixed battery packs. It recently built its first full-scale sodium battery assembly line in Ningde.

Multinational corporations are taking notice of sodium.

“It will reduce the peak demand for lithium,” said Mike Henry, chief executive of BHP, the world’s largest mining company.

Of the 20 sodium battery factories planned or under construction in the world, 16 are in China, reports Benchmark Minerals, a consultancy. In two years, China will have nearly 95 percent of the world’s capacity to make sodium batteries.

CATL said at the recent Shanghai auto show that it would make sodium-battery cars with Chery, a Chinese automaker. The companies declined to provide details.

The most immediately promising use for sodium batteries is for power grids. Sodium batteries must be larger than lithium batteries to hold the same charge. That’s a problem for cars, which have limited space, but not for grid storage. Some utility companies, such as the Three Gorges Corporation in west-central China, are beginning to experiment with sodium batteries.

Unlike lithium batteries, the latest sodium batteries do not require cobalt, a mineral mined mainly in Africa under conditions that have alarmed human rights groups. They also do not require nickel, which comes mainly from Indonesia, Russia and the Philippines.

However, China still faces challenges, including where to source sodium.

The United States accounts for more than 90 percent of the world’s easily exploitable soda ash reserves, the main industrial source of sodium. With minimal natural reserves of soda ash and a reluctance to rely on US imports, China produces synthetic soda ash in coal-fired chemical plants.

Another question is whether lithium will continue to be expensive. Lithium prices quadrupled from 2017 to last November, but have since fallen by two-thirds.

There are also doubts about the durability of sodium batteries. Power companies want to see sodium batteries perform for years in the open air, not just in labs, said David Fishman, a power sector consultant at the Lantau Group.

