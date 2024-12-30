Cervical cancer is the fourth most common neoplasm in women, according to the National Cancer Institute. One of the main causes of its development is due to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), however, other infections such as cervicitis They can also triple the risk of suffering from it. This is an infection that manifests itself by inflaming the cervix and usually It occurs due to a sexually transmitted infection (STI). According to the Ministry of Health in Spain, 6.1% of cases were diagnosed last year.

What are its causes?

Cervicitis may or may not be infectious. As pointed out from the medical portal Mayo Clinicthe causes of its appearance can be for three reasons:

On the one hand, and as already mentioned, on the one hand sexually transmitted infection. From the National Library of Medicine They point, above all, to chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, genital herpes simplex virus and HPV.

Cervicitis can occur for several reasons. Getty Images/iStock

But, on the other hand, it may be due to an allergic reaction. From Mayo Clinic They point to spermicides or latex in condoms as one of the causes. In addition, it could be caused by contact with feminine hygiene products in vaginal douches (not recommended by any experts) or the use of deodorants in the area.

A overgrowth of bacteria in the vagina It can also inflame the cervix. These cases are called bacterial vaginosis, which is caused by the bacteria that normally occur in the vaginal flora of women, prone, in many cases, to alter and produce annoying symptoms.





These are the first symptoms of cervicitis

Doctor with 3D mockup of woman’s uterus. Getty Images

cervicitis may not present symptoms in many casesaccording to experts. Therefore, they are often detected in medical examinations that women undergo periodically. However, there are times when these signs can show discomfort. As pointed out in Mayo Clinicthe patient may experience:

Changes in the amount of flow, which is usually abundant.

Frequent and painful urination or urination.

Dyspareunia or pain during sexual relations and even bleeding.

Vaginal bleeding not related to menstruation.

Experts recommend being alert, above all, if pain occurs during sexual activity and unusual bleeding.





Fertility complications or cancer risk

From the age of 40, fertility is below 5% according to the SEF. freepik

He most key risk factor in cervicitis, clearly, it is have unprotected sex. STIs or STDs can present many more complications than an inflammation of the cervix. In fact, this part of the anatomy is intended as a protective barrier for the uterus.

Therefore, having this infection increases the risk that it will move to the uterus and from there to the fallopian tubes or ovaries, thus causing a chronic pelvic inflammatory disease or even fertility problems.

In addition, lesions of the cervix and uterus related to infections such as HPV or other STDs can lead to the appearance of cancer cells. That is why women are urged to use preventive methods but also to undergo regular gynecological examinations. cervicitis can be treated with antibioticsdepending on the cause that provokes it.





