The Christmas holidays have become one of the times of the year in which singers, actors, athletes, influencers and various personalities show their most familiar side on social networks. And New Year's Eve and welcoming a new year is the day in which, like the rest of the world, they take stock of the last 12 months or express their best wishes for the one that is just beginning, whether from home or taking advantage of the holidays. for a trip.

Many have wanted to share a family pose with their millions of followers, this is what Leo Messi has done with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children; or Paula Echevarría: “Happy 2024! Mine starts with what I love most,” the actress wrote with a photograph with her partner and her two children. “No matter the moment or the circumstance, the answer is always family and sharing moments. We wish you all the best for you and your loved ones in 2024. Health to all and much love”, writes Sergio Ramos along with an image in which he appears with his wife, Pilar Rubio, and their four children. The presenter has also shared snapshots of her night, although in her case three photos of her with her husband, perhaps her way of once and for all silencing the information that has been published for weeks about a possible marriage crisis.

For Cristina Pedroche, New Year's Eve is a work night since she has given the Bells from Puerta del Sol for 10 years. But, for yet another year, the presenter has been accompanied behind the cameras by her husband, Dabiz Muñoz, who does not He hesitated to share a memory of his night on his networks: a movie kiss between the couple on the balcony of the central Madrid square. “I have everything that matters to me and I am happy. The truth is that 2023 has been unbeatable, but it smells like 2024 is going to be much better,” the man who is considered the best chef in the world wrote on Instagram. Who also said goodbye to the year working was the singer Christina Aguilera, in her case with a concert in Las Vegas.

If the actor Antonio Banderas has congratulated the year 2024 from New York, in the company of his partner, Nicole Kimpel; Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas have done it from India, the destination chosen by the acting couple to spend Christmas with their family. Also in this country, specifically from the city of Jaipur, the singer Dua Lipa said goodbye to the year.

If there is someone who is always in the news at Christmas, it is Mariah Carey, and she has said goodbye to 2023 in style: with a long red sequin dress, an ostentatious diamond necklace, hair up and well made up, she has entered a jacuzzi as snowflakes fell in Aspen (Colorado). And it hasn't been an easy end of the year for her, since this December she announced her breakup with Bryan Tanaka after seven years of relationship. Rosalía, for her part, wanted to share in her stories moment of his New Year's Eve party, singing with his friends songs by Ozuna, Hombres G or Miguel Bosé. But for the publication on his Instagram account he wanted to share his New Year's resolution: “Last sigarrito [sic] of the year”.

“What I really wish and hope is that this new year brings to all human beings a little serenity, brings the ability to reflect on the evil that floods the news of the world every day and brings the courage to stop the violence that, in “In all its forms, it is destroying the lives and dreams of so many people,” the singer Laura Pausini wrote her good wishes. “Wishing you all a blessed year. May you be filled with love, good health, peace and happiness! Full of gratitude,” wrote Lindsay Lohan, who celebrated the night, her first New Year's Eve after becoming a mother, with her husband Bader Shammas.

Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Aniston are among those who wanted to look back, sharing with their millions of followers some of the moments of 2023, although for neither of them it has been an easy year. Last September, the Australian actor announced the separation from his wife, Deborra-lee, to whom he had been married for almost three decades. And in 2023, the actress has lost her friend Matthew Perry, who died last October. Actress and singer Demi Lovato has also reviewed her year, ending the year by announcing her engagement to composer Jordan Lutes. “For a wonderful 2024″ has been Shakira's message, which has been accompanied by a video summary of the musical successes and awards that she has collected over the last 12 months.

“On to the next one! Happy New Year to everyone,” Ethan Hawke wrote alongside a photo in which he is seen carrying the Christmas tree that he has already removed from his house. David Beckham wanted to record on Instagram how he spent the last day of the year, also remembering one of the moments that have marked his 2023. The former footballer spent December 31 with his wife, Victoria Beckham, and his parents. The designer. His message: “Just a nice casual New Year's Eve lunch at the Ritz. Victoria Beckham, very working class. My mother-in-law and my father-in-law left Roll's there.” A reference to one of the most viral moments of the documentary series about his life that premiered last October.

The royal houses also wanted to express their best wishes for the coming year. “We wish you all a happy new year. May 2024 bring love, peace and happiness to all,” the Queen of Bhutan has written on her Instagram profile. Albert of Monaco, accompanied by his wife Charlène, wanted to share his New Year's message on this same social network, although it was nowhere near as surprising as that of Queen Margaret of Denmark, in which she announced that on January 14 will abdicate in favor of his son, Prince Frederick. Without a doubt, it will be one of the great events of this year that has just begun.