This is how Catalina Usme’s mother narrated her daughter’s goal against Jamaica: family emotion

Catalina Usme.
The National Team is looking for the feat against England this Saturday.
The Colombian women’s team will seek this Saturday to qualify for the first time in its history to the semifinals of a World Cup appealing to the “strength of character” against the “favourite” England.
“The most important thing is the strength of character that the team always has, the physical exhaustion is there but the strength of character is much stronger“, indicated in the press conference prior to the game the Colombian technical director, Nelson Abadía.
England, current European champion and fourth best team in the world according to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) ranking, starts as a favorite against Colombia, number 25 in that classification.
Goal with Usme blood
In the prelude to the transcendental game, Catalina Usme receives the best energy from his mother, Marina Pinedawho dared to narrate with great passion the goal that his daughter scored against Jamaica, the historic goal that meant qualifying for the World Cup quarterfinals.
“Get the ball Ana Maria Guzman, makes a diagonal pass, receives it Maria Catalina Usme, controls, and gooooollll from Colombia, we went to the quarterfinals”, Catalina Usme’s mother narrated with emotion, although without being professional on the subject, in the space ‘El noticiero del Espectáculo’, by Jorge Barón.
