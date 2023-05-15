Carlos Parrawho was the voice and played the electric bass in the group Los Parra (of which his brothers César and Cristhian are also part), He had a beautiful love story with the youtuber and model Lillian Griego. Apparently they had wedding plans, however, that dream was destroyed on May 6, 2023, because in a car accident that occurred on a highway in Phoenix, Arizona, United States, the singer unfortunately died. He was 26 years old.

How did Carlos Parra and Lillian Griego meet? On his YouTube channel, the young singer from Los Mochis, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, and who had lived in phoenix, arizona Together with his family, he told in the company of his beautiful girlfriend when was the first time they saw each other and how their love arose. They met at a quinceañera party, in the aforementioned American city, where Los Parras were playing..

Lillian Greek He commented that at that time, he was not old enough to be able to enter the clubs, so he in complicity with a cousin, they slipped into the quinceañeras and in one of those, there was Carlos Parra and his brothers playing. However, when she first saw him, she didn’t give it much thought. At that time, she was looking to make her modeling dream come true and the vines they began to have great popularity in Phoenix, Arizona, touching in many places of the city.

Over several weekends, Carlos Parra and Lillian Griego coincided in several events“we began to meet, to say hello”, mentioned the youtuber. The musician expressed that from the first time he saw her, at that XV-year party, he was struck by an arrow. “Since I looked at her, she made me very pretty, but I’m not one of those who go and ask for a number, so: ‘hey, give me your number’, not the first time, but I said, if it’s a matter of fate Well, I’m going to see her again and I saw her again and she even asked me for a photo.”

After that party in which Carlos saw her again, he looked for her on Instagram, “I found her and I started sending her a message, but she ignored me, she was a bitch, you see here, she ignored me.” For her part, Lillian Griego said that if she saw the message, but she had to be difficult, “that’s what I liked about you, how difficult,” added the singer.

Lillian continued with the story: “Yes, he seemed pretty to me, but I said, ‘I’m not going to answer him so quickly’, apart from the fact that he was a musician, they always say that musicians are very womanizers, he also had that little thing: ‘why would he I’m going to answer if he sure already sent half the world a message too’, and later if I answered him, we started talking, we talked almost every day.

One day, the youtuber was with one of her friends and to her surprise, she showed her a message that Carlos Parra had sent her, without knowing that they already knew each other. At this, Lillian began to act indifferent towards him. In her defense, Carlos mentioned that her girlfriend’s friend sent her a message first and she only replied to say hello. The vocalist of Los Parras continued to beg him, after he stopped insisting and they stopped talking for a long time.

Later, Carlos invited her to his birthday party, he met his family, he lived with his friends, they danced together. From this, they resumed communication and he invited her to all the places he went with his friends, to the bowling alley, to the movies, to eat, etc., “from there we began to become very close friends, we began to get along very well,” said Lillian. Over time, their friendship morphed into something more.“As time passed, as we lived together as friends, I began to feel something nice for Lillian, so I decided to tell Lillian what I felt, we talked well.”

However, they both decided to take things easy, so as not to water it down and lose the beautiful friendship they had“The more we went out, the closer we became, we were best friends, I took her with her friends, with her family, he also knew all my family.”

Something that brought them closer was YouTube. Lillian Griego, having no one to record certain challenge videos with for her channel, invited Carlos. His followers liked the content they made together and the chemistry between them. And what many expected came true. A few days before Valentine’s Day 2020, the young singer serenaded her at his house and formally asked her to be his girlfriend.… only death could separate them.