Carlos Alcaraz closed a round 2022 still with the position of being the number 1 in tennis, but the Murcian has not started on the right foot in 2023. And it is that his injury and the consequent withdrawal from the Australian Open has been a blow that has hindered , albeit temporarily, their sports plans. The player is recovering at his academy, located in Villena, and in Murcia, where he has returned to gain strength.

Although he is off the track right now, his return to it already has a date and place. Carlos Alcaraz will play the Buenos Aires tournament in February. Therefore, the player is training hard. A few days after announcing his injury, he uploaded a video on TikTok of how he was recovering with the help of his team from a sore muscle in his right leg. In the publication, he showed one of the exercises that he was doing to start training as soon as possible.

He also took advantage of these days to disconnect and enjoy the natural spaces of the Region. The tennis player went up to El Valle, in Murcia, to take a break. A moment that he shared with a beautiful image where you can see the Fuensanta Sanctuary in the distance. Through his social networks, his collaboration with Calvin Klein for an advertising campaign for the new line of underwear was also revealed. Turned into a ‘Calvin Klein boy’ he posed for the iconic firm.

His 2 million followers on Instagram have been able to witness his racket training. “Back to clay,” Carlitos wrote on his TikTok account. With a video he announced that he was back on the pitch and showed how he was preparing for the new season. And for his preparation he has had the tennis player David Ferrer. «I train very top with one of the greatest». Carlos Alcaraz, under the watchful eye of his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, faced the man from Alicante on dejected ground. A workout that he shared on his TikTok profile. The man from El Palmar was also at the Laureles awards ceremony in Murcia, where he received the award in the sports category.