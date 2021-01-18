The Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, already in Melbourne to play the Australian Open from February 8, is confined after detecting a positive for Covid in the plane in which he traveled from Doha, after playing the last match of the previous one there of the first Grand Slam of the year. His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and Elche tennis player Mario Vilella are also in preventive quarantine.

Alcaraz himself, in a message on the social network Instagram, confirmed the facts: “Just arrived in Melbourne, on the bus that takes us from the plane to the terminal, now to pick up our suitcases and to the hotel to rest and begin the quarantine” , wrote the 17-year-old tennis player from El Palmar, along with a video in which he is seen training in the room where he is staying.

Despite the fact that all three were negative in the test, they must comply with the recommendations of the Government of Victoria, the state whose capital is Melbourne, and will remain isolated for 14 days in their hotel rooms. One of them, who was able to contact the tournament director to follow instructions, claims that the isolation period could be shortened.