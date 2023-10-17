Following in the footsteps of the United States, Canada has just announced a new program that will allow the reunification of nationals from now on with their families in this country.

The initiative is part of a package of measures recently announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

The new benefit will cover any child, grandchild, husband or partner, father, grandfather or brother of a Canadian citizen or legal resident.

Initially, the program is planned for about 11,000 people and also includes relatives of Venezuelans and Haitians.

Those who qualify will receive a permit to travel immediately to Canada, where they will receive work permits. Likewise, they will be evaluated by social workers to identify their work strengths and facilitate the transition to their new life.

The program is part of new measures announced by Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

“Starting this fall, Colombian, Haitian and Venezuelan foreigners located in Central, South America or the Caribbean who have extended family connections in Canada will be eligible to apply for this new route,” said Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

The program is very similar to the one announced by the United States this summer and that allows the “express” reunification of relatives of Colombian-American citizens or legal residents who are living in Colombia.

Under this program, certain family members—spouses and children under age 21 of residents, and siblings or children over age 21 of U.S. citizens— They will receive a “parole” or permit so that they can immediately travel to this country, where they will receive a temporary work permit while their residency is processed.

Canada also welcomes Colombians and citizens of other countries who currently have temporary permits to work in the US.

In the US case, there has been no talk of a limited quota for now.

According to the ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murillo, the US has already approved at least 17,000 permits of this type and estimates that there are another 50,000 cases in process.

Some months ago, Canada also announced that it will welcome Colombians and citizens of other countries who currently have temporary permits into its country. to work in the USA

