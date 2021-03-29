The arrival of a bone from the Cid at the Royal Academy in 1968 threads a story in which the Campeador, Napoleon, the writer Camilo José Cela, a London artist, a Swedish countess and the wise Ramón Menéndez Pidal, the great scholar of the Sing that narrates the adventures of the Burgos warrior. EL PAÍS has had access to three unpublished letters in which the winner of the Nobel Prize in 1989 manages the recovery of a piece of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar’s occiput.

This is how Cela began the typewritten letter that she sent on November 21, 1967 from Palma, on the letterhead of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), to her “dear friend” Beppo Abdul-Wahab, an English painter based in Madrid: “Sure! [sic] I am still interested in the matter of the bone of the Cid! ” (In the original, with the exclamation on the reverse, perhaps because of the keyboards of the time). In that text, the writer said that when he went to Madrid he expected to see her “in front of a good glass of wine so that he could continue chatting.”

Abdul-Wahab was, since the 1920s in Paris, “close to Thora Dardel-Hamilton, aristocrat and protector of artists like Modigliani”, and a key character in this story, explains Antonio Lara Quero, a friend of the English painter, who died in 1989 , who managed the transfer of his legacy to an archive in Villa del Río (Córdoba), the town where he was born. Beppo, as she was known, had left her husband in Paris, a Tunisian prince from whom she took her surname, for a flamenco guitarist whom she followed to Seville after the Civil War. “Then he came to Madrid,” adds Lara, “and fell in love with the city.”

Beppo taught English, painted olive trees and drank the Madrid night. In the fifties he met Cela at the Gijón café through the mediation of a painter. And one day she told the writer that a friend who was going to travel to Madrid (Thora Dardel-Hamilton) had a bone from El Cid.

Why was it in their power? The story goes back to 1808, to the War of Independence, when the remains of the medieval warrior rested (since 1272) in the monastery of San Pedro de Cardeña (Burgos). The French invaders looted the tomb and divided the bones, and one of these reached an ancestor of the painter’s friend.

Fragment of the Cid’s skull that is preserved in the Royal Spanish Academy. Jaime Villanueva

The second unpublished letter to Beppo, dated February 20, 1968, shows how Cela has prepared the bone operation for March 7: “At 6 o’clock in the afternoon I’ll wait for the three of you, Thora, the bone and you, in the Royal Spanish Academy. I will introduce you to the director of the corporation [en funciones, Vicente García de Diego, por enfermedad de Menéndez Pidal] and to the general secretary, with whom we will be able to talk and deliver the relic ”. The day of the appointment was held in full in the RAE, but Cela specifies: “At 9 o’clock I will go out to any tavern so we can have a drink before going to dinner.” In addition to the two friends and Cela, “iran [sic] my wife and a secretary who accompanies me on this trip ”. Finally, he suggests to Beppo how to end the party: “We can, led by you, come closer to hear [sic] a little flamenco ”.

The day after writing this letter, Cela sent another, to García de Diego. An excerpt is found in the article published on this matter in the institution’s bulletin by the director of its archive, Covadonga de Quintana, in 2018. And it goes like this: “I beg you not to take me for a madman, but I think I have found a piece of the Cid’s skull that the French took away in 1808 ”. The writer recounts how a commission traveled to Burgos to visit Napoleon and swept over the graves. The remains were taken to Paris, and a member of the entourage gave that fragment to Countess Dardel-Hamilton’s great-grandfather. And Cela adds: “Now he wants to return the bone and, in exchange, he asks nothing. Through mrs. Abdul-Wahab convinced her to hand it over to the Academy and that’s where she is. I believe that we will be able to preserve it better and I also think that it is the most emotional tribute we can offer to our director ”, who was going to turn 99 years old.

In that letter, Cela elaborated on the attentions with which the ladies should be showered: a receipt to the aristocrat for the delivery; He suggests talking to the Government to decorate them and asks if it is possible that “in the director’s office and behind closed doors we offer them some pasta and a glass of Jerez.”

Covadonga de Quintana takes the box with the Cid’s bone from the archive of the RAE. Jaime Villanueva

On March 13, 1968, a delegation went to congratulate Menéndez Pidal with 99 roses. The academic Rafael Lapesa described that meeting: “Sitting in a wheelchair, the body almost paralyzed, but not the spirit, when we talked to him about the relic and showed it to him, with tears in his eyes he kissed it.” Menéndez Pidal expressed his wish that the bone would return to its grave. “But the Burgos City Council did not want to open the tomb,” explains the archivist, “and as Cela insisted that the donation was to the RAE, the bone stayed here.”

And there follows the fragment. From Quintana he takes a custom-made box from aisle number 12 of the warehouse. The relic, wrapped in Japanese tissue paper, is 69 millimeters long by 57 millimeters wide. De Quintana commissioned a study from an archaeologist for his article, who ruled that the bone is from a man in his 50s. Furthermore, it has written in ink in French: “Rodrigo’s skull bone collected in 1808 from his tomb in the monastery near Burgos in the presence of the Prince of Salm-Dick, Count Stanislas de Girardin, the Baron of Lamardelle …” (who gave it to the countess’s ancestor).

In the third letter, Cela thanks her friend Beppo for sending her “two beautiful engravings”, her work, and concludes: “The gift seems excessive to me. His good friend embraces him ”.