It was at the beginning of the year when the player jonathan rodriguez came out of the Blue Cross Machine to try his luck abroad, signing with the whole of the Al Nassr FC, thus leaving a pleasant taste in the mouth of the cement fans for being a key piece in obtaining the long-awaited title; however, the ‘Little Head’ is not having a good time in the Middle East.
The Uruguayan footballer left Blue Cross after falling to Monterey Striped in the playoff match. Almost immediately the signing of him was announced with the Al Nassrwhere 3 months have passed since he scored his only goal so far with the club.
Jonathan Rodríguez adds only 7 games disputed, noting that of those games he has only participated in 3 of the 90 minutes, while in the others he has come on as a substitute.
Also, as the games have passed, the coach Miguel Ángel Russo has been relegating him to the substitutes’ bench, a situation that has also caused him to no longer be called up to the Uruguayan team by the helmsman Diego Alonso.
It should be noted that the last goal scored by ‘Cabecita’ with Al-Nassr was on February 6, when his club beat Al-Tai 4-1, from that moment on the scoring drought began.
For its part, since its departure, the team of Blue Cross He has not had a good performance on the field of play either. The team led by the strategist Juan Reynoso has not been able to find that benchmark in the attack as Jonathan Rodríguez was at the time and now, both the team and the footballer miss each other.
