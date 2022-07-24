Bruno Pinasco linked up with actors Bruno Ascenzo and Giovanni Cicia to talk about the new movie they were part of: “Friends’ Things”. The Peruvian film had to delay its release date due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, it is already available in theaters.

The national production, which was directed by Ciccia and produced by La Soga Producciones, focuses its plot on the lives of three friends: Raúl, Santiago and Eduardo. The climax of the film comes when their relationship is broken because Santiago reveals that he is homosexual and that he wants to end his affair with his girlfriend.

Bruno Pinasco remembers the time he made a cameo and it was not broadcast

In the middle of the interview they were holding, Bruno Pinasco took the floor to reveal that, some time ago, he accompanied Bruno Ascenzo to a shoot and was asked to star in a cameo for a movie, but it never made it to the small screen.

“ I stayed until 4am, waited my turn, did my cameo, and the editor cut me out of the movie. ”, Said the presenter with a laugh, not having been able to achieve his goal.

Bruno Pinasco could not appear in a film by director Eduardo Mendoza. Photo: Bruno Pinasco/Instagram

Bruno Pinasco’s reaction upon learning that he almost did not appear in the film

His revelation came because he wanted to check if this time his fragment shot in the movie “Friends’ Things” was going to be kept. “I want to confirm now yes, this time, yes I appear in the film”, he indicated as a consultation to the director Giovanni Ciccia.

“I’m going to tell you something, Bruno. When they sent me to the first cut of the film, they had edited our part (his scene) because the film was edited in Chile. Then, for the editor we were two strangers… this pair of old men what are they doing here (he must have said). I wrote to him and told him it was a cameo and well, he returned it”, indicated the actor who gives life to Diego Montalbán in “In the background there is a place”.

The face of Chiara Pinasco’s brother made a gesture of astonishment, raising his hands to his face and preparing to hear the worst; however, after his friend’s comment, he burst out laughing and his countenance returned to normal.

Did Bruno Pinasco criticize Cineplanet for the movie “Lightyear”?

Cineplanet’s remark about the film “Lightyear” by saying that it “contains scenes with gender ideology” provoked various reactions. One of them was from Bruno Pinascohost of Cinescape.

“Seeing a couple who love each other, and who also positively help their community (…) nothing sordid is shown” he stated in a lengthy Instagram post, made on June 18.

Bruno Pinasco criticizes Cineplanet for warning about the movie “Lightyear”. Photo: Capture/Instagram

