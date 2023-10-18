The Uruguayan team, led by “Loco” Marcelo Bielsa, gave the surprise in Montevideo, defeated Brazil 2-0 on the fourth date of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada and added a victory important that it gives more security within the classification zone for that competition. Darwin Núñez and Nicolás de la Cruz were the authors of the two great charrúa joys.
The Brazilians ended a long streak of matches without defeat in the Qualifiers: they had 37 meetings without defeats for this contest. Chile had been the last team to beat Brazil: it did so in 2015, when it won 2-0, on that October 8th that marked the path to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
After that match, which had goals from Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sánchez in Santiago when Dunga was still there as coach, the Brazilian team achieved a total of 28 wins and nine draws playing both at home and away.
Goalkeeper:Jefferson
Defenders: Dani Alves, Miranda, David Luiz (Marquinhos entered) and Marcelo
Frills: Luiz Gustavo (Lucas Lima), Elias, Willian;
Forwards: Oscar, Douglas Costa, Hulk (Ricardo Oliveira)
Coach: Dunga
Uruguay’s victory at the Centenario Stadium not only marked three points for Argentine Bielsa’s team, but also meant that the “Celeste” defeated Canarinha again at home after 22 years, another great milestone that marked Tuesday night October 17, 2023, in Montevideo.
