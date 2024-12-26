David Bisbal is having its most public and notorious Christmas. To the success of his Christmas carols, in particular his Sabanero burritohas added many appearances.

The last one was his congratulations on the X network, in various languages, some as difficult to pronounce as Dutch and Romanian.

In his X account, the singer from Almería dares to say Merry christmas in many languages. He says that He doesn’t know how to pronounce it, but they have written it for him. And he launches into it very sure of himself.

In total, the man from Almeria offers his congratulations in English, Italian, Portuguese, Catalan, Dutch, French, Spanish and Romaniana success for the language and good vibes.