Mexico City.- Belinda left the scandal aside to celebrate World Bikini Day.

Through her Instagram account, she let us know how she celebrates this day, as she posted a series of images where she is seen modeling a two-piece swimsuit.

“Happy World Bikini Day,” reads the caption of her post.

Reactions to the sexy images posted by the green-eyed woman were not long in coming from celebrities and users.

“Saint Belinda, I pray to you,” commented actress Ixpanea.

While Regina Blandón, also an actress, added hearts to her post.

Like these, thousands of comments were generated by the singer’s photos, who in recent days has been in the eye of the storm for disguising herself as an airline employee in order to evade the reporters who harassed her with the purpose of asking her to give a statement about Christian Nodal’s new relationship with Ángela Aguilar.

Why World Bikini Day?

On July 5, 1946, Frenchman Louis Réard introduced the two-piece swimsuit, which caused a sensation and stirred up a stir because it was a revealing design, since for the first time, a garment exposed a woman’s body like never before.

For this reason, July 5 is celebrated as World Bikini Day.

The first celebrity to wear a bikini was the Italian dancer Micheline Bernardini, chosen by Réard when he presented the swimsuit.