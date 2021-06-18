It is inspired by classics like Final Fantasy VI or Chrono Triger, and will be in stores very soon.

There are barely a few weeks left before we can finally enjoy Cris Tales, an RPG adventure that is a tribute to great JRPGs such as the legendary Chrono Trigger or more recent games like Bravely Default. And if you were one of those who already longed to enter his colorful fantasy world, after seeing his video presentation, it will be even more difficult for you to wait.

It is inspired by classics like Crhono Trigger or more recent games like Bravely DefaultTrue to that cartoon aesthetic that has captivated so many players over the last few years, Cris Tales surprises with a beautiful introduction that serves to get to know its protagonists and villains, as well as several of the times to which they will travel. in this JRPG, as in SquareEnix’s mythical Chrono Trigger, the travels in the time they are the axis on which its action and history are built.

Here in 3DJuegos we already had the opportunity to play this title in depth as we told you in our impressions of Cris Tales, and already then, we were captivated by his way of facing the turn-based fighting, putting time displacements into action, with some truly amazing actions. Developed by a small team based in Colombia, from which they extract their beautiful artistic section, the game promises about 20 hours of adventure.

As we told you, you won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy Cris Tales, as the game will be on sale on PC, Xbox Series, PS5, Nintendo Switch, XOne, PS4 and Stadia next July 20th. In addition, it is one of the Steam Next Fest demos that we included in our list of most interesting proposals.

More about: Cris Tales.