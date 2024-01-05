The first great generation of Spanish basketball, with figures such as Epi, Romay or Fernando Martín, laid the foundations for what would later be achieved thanks to legends such as the Gasol brothers, Rudy Fernández or Fernando Navarro. Achievements that new generations of players aim to perpetuate. And all of them have in common their time in the acb competitions, which have become an ode to the spectacle that does not go unnoticed.

A model to follow

In fact, the acb has managed to forge a very powerful identity over the years that it has managed to transmit perfectly. It has managed to be economically sustainable – it closed the last year with 37 million euros in income – and what is more important, it has put the fan at the center of all its actions. In the same way that IONOS does with its more than six million customers in the 18 markets in Europe and North America in which it operates. Both entities have an enormous capacity for seduction, so it is not surprising that they have decided to share an exciting journey.

The acb, beyond focusing on audiences, has decided that it is more important to create a community so that the conversation flows and all the pieces fit together. Broadcasts, events and digital presence are the organization's assets to grow and the reason why club basketball is increasingly generating more interest and enjoying greater freshness. If the fan did not perceive that innovation and that quality, they would move away. And it is not the case. The acb has created a successful business model because it is clear about its identity. It takes care of the clubs, organizes high-level competitions, attracts the interest of fans and makes the most of the options available to it on the analog and digital level.

The digitalization that makes you prosper

All of this does not go unnoticed and explains why the acb also arouses so much interest among brands. But he doesn't let anyone into his house. There is always a compelling reason. And IONOS also offers its own. Not because it contributes its expertise to the organization and the clubs that make it up by putting at their disposal a complete portfolio of digitalization services that ranges from domains and hosting to modern web page creators with artificial intelligence functions and DIY solutions (Do It Yourself). ), through tools for e-commerce and online marketing, and the immensity of the cloud. Also because it is aware that its 'one-stop shop' model to provide a professional response to all digitalization needs can reach more people thanks to basketball, which connects sports fans and customers to brands.

Furthermore, it happens that small and medium-sized Spanish companies are the ones that most value the type of technological and innovative effort that IONOS is making. In fact, SMEs in our country are, for the second consecutive year, those that give the most importance to digitalization for the viability of their businesses compared to some countries such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, according to a recent study from YouGov. Having a website, using email solutions, making use of social networks, positioning your services, protecting your technological infrastructure and data or using cloud storage are some of the aspects that they value most.

Similarly, another study published in October certifies that Spanish SMEs are the ones that show the most interest in the use of AI in different areas of the company, in this case ahead of the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Aspects such as searching, creating or selecting images, creating texts, web design and search engine optimization, communicating with customers and sales are the most interesting for the business fabric of our country. And all that is offered by IONOS.