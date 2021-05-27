Bars and restaurants are one of the hallmarks of Spain. Not surprisingly, the idea that it is one of the places in the world with the most hotel establishments, if not the most, has become popular. The Spanish Hospitality Business Confederation estimates that before the outbreak of the health crisis there were about 320,000 businesses in Spain. In a country of 47 million inhabitants, it represents approximately one for every 148 citizens. The pandemic, however, has diminished, with the closure of around 100,000 businesses, this industry that contributed 4.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employed 1.7 million people.

“We estimate that around a third of the sector has had to close permanently,” says José Luis Yzuel, president of the confederation. Now, after the end of the state of alarm on May 9 and with the progress of the process of vaccination, the hoteliers hope to recover this summer, if there are no rebounds, up to 80% of the business volume they had in 2019.

The reactivation of mobility between autonomous communities is one of the first rays of hope for professionals in the sector. In fact, according to Pulse, the Banco Sabadell tool that allows analyzing the evolution of the recovery from payments made by card, after the end of the state of alarm, the activity in restaurants grew 12.5% ​​compared to the previous week. Now, from the Spanish Hospitality Business Confederation, an organization that will participate in the webinar The reactivation of the restaurant sector, the new stage is expected to represent “a turning point” for the sector.

Pickup after the end of the alarm state

In Levante they begin to perceive the reopening. “We have noticed that in coastal areas the presence of people from the rest of Spain has increased and we have seen an upturn in both reservations and billing,” announces Rafael Ferrando, general secretary of the Valencian Federation of Hospitality and Business Confederation of Hospitality and Tourism of the Valencian Community (Conhostur).

But he calls for prudence: “This change must be celebrated with caution because we must still maintain measures, such as a minimum distance of one and a half meters between tables, indoor seating capacity of 50% and the schedule is limited by the curfew” . The Valencian Community has been one of the regions that has placed the most restrictions on hostelry to contain the pandemic and now, together with the Balearic Islands, it is the only one that continues with a curfew (between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Valencian Community and between 00 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the archipelago Balearic Islands), which will remain until June 7, in the Valencian case.

In the Community of Madrid, the end of the state of alarm has allowed hoteliers to recover a second dinner shift. “This has meant that 38% of the premises with terraces are billing between 60% and 80% of what they did before the pandemic and that 14% even reaches between 80% and 90% of what I was entering in 2019 ”, sums up Juan José Blardony, general manager of Hostelería Madrid. “We perceive the increase with great euphoria because we are in better numbers than in 2019, although it is important to note that it is still too early to compare,” says Borja Molina-Martell, partner and co-founder of Grupo Nomo, which has seven restaurants in Madrid and Catalonia. .

This situation, however, is not favorable for everyone. Blardony points out that more than 40% of the stores still operate on billing margins lower than 60% compared to those before the crisis. “This does not allow businesses to be profitable yet,” he stresses. Furthermore, the reactivation is not taking place at the same rate throughout the national territory due to the different rates of de-escalation and dependence on factors such as foreign tourists. “The areas most linked to tourism international companies are still at business and billing levels very far from the prepandemic. This is the case of Benidorm, for example, which depends a lot on foreign tourists, especially British tourists, and in whose businesses the impact of the absence of these clients is very great ”, describes Juan Antonio Vicente, Business Director of Banco Sabadell.

The doubt about the recovery of employment

The job It is one of the most sensitive points of this reactivation. All the hospitality associations consulted trust the recovery of jobs to the extension of hours and capacity. The April data showed that half of the 638,238 people who were under the temporary employment regulation file regime (ERTE) were employees of the sector of the hostelry: 200,000 in bars and restaurants, and 100,000 in accommodation.

That same month 36,621 people left the ERTE thanks to the lifting of some restrictions. “Companies are being much more prudent than they were last summer, which was lived with excessive optimism and caused a lot of people to be removed from the ERTEs and in the end, adjustments had to be made later. Now the companies are waiting to see what will happen ”, says Ferrando.

What will happen to the summer?

This is the million dollar question and your answer involves a batch of conditionals. “Our forecast is that, in the best of scenarios, if vaccination progresses at a good pace and the health passport works [el certificado digital de la Unión Europa que permitirá la libre circulación de personas vacunadas, con test negativo o con anticuerpos], in those months we will be able to recover up to 80% of the business we had two years ago ”, predicts Yzuel, president of the Spanish Hospitality Business Confederation. The forecasts point to a national tourist, as in last summer, who, according to the data, spends less than the international. The government’s prospects foresee the arrival of a volume of foreigners of between 30% and 40% of what was received before the outbreak of the pandemic.

“It can be a summer relatively good, but everything that is gained now will be to pay what has been lost ”, Ferrando sentence, like the rest of the experts consulted, places in 2023 the date on which the 2019 levels will be reached. The restorers are relatively optimistic due to what their own clients transmit to them. From Grupo Nomo they perceive that people are not going to invest so much in material things “like buying a car or a good watch”, but rather they are going to focus on their leisure in living experiences, traveling and socializing.