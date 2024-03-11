The interior of the Taycan Turbo GT in real life is particularly bare if you order the Weissach Package.

I was just able to do this, dear colleague @RubenPriest talk to you about the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. That is the new top model of the electric Porsche. First there was a subtle facelift, now Our editor-in-chief @michaelras is currently in Leipzig to see the car in real life.

For now we will delve a little deeper into the Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package. This is the first time you can order Weissach on a Taycan. It once came as an option on the Porsche 918 Spyder and has since been an option on the 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS.

Weissach package

Now, as a concept, those cars are a little more hardcore than a Taycan, but Porsche has done a good job. The Weissach package doesn't cost anything extra, but you do get a lot in return. Or well, you don't get a lot and therefore you lose more kilos!

In that respect, the times of the Porsche 968 Club Sport and Lamborghini Diablo SV seem to be revived. At the time, you didn't have to pay anything extra for those two purer versions. Our editor-in-chief and big boss @michaelras is currently busy with the camera.

InteriorTaycan Turbo GT

We asked him to zoom in on the backseat for a moment. Or at least, the space where you can expect it. Even though it is bare, it is beautifully finished. Everywhere we see carbon fiber and RaceTex, two extremely premium materials for an interior. The front seats are also made entirely of carbon.

The Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Package also has lighter wheels (minus 10 kilograms) and lighter brakes (minus 2 kilograms). All in all, all measures (plus the upgrades) should result in a weight reduction of 60 kilograms. Going on a diet for a while will also help to improve the horsepower-to-weight ratio.

PK confusion

Speaking of horses, the Taycan Turbo GT has 789 hp and 1,340 Nm. The car gets that power and torque anytime, anywhere. If you turn on the Launch Control, you have more than a thousand horses at your disposal (1,034 hp to be precise) and then there is an ultra-short overboost period of 2 seconds when you have 1,108 hp. But think of it as a 789 hp car with a surprise, then as a 1,108 hp car.

Now we are especially curious how the Porsche performs in the bends. The standard Taycan is already great and this promises to be a lot of fun. With hundreds of super-fast EVs on the market, being fast isn't something that sets you apart. These are good driving characteristics. We are therefore looking forward to the test drive Zuffenhausers have it ready!

