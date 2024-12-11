Barcelona’s skyline is about to transform like never before. The Holy Familyone of the most emblematic buildings of the Catalan capital, will not only redefine the skyline of the city this 2025, but It will be the second tallest construction. The basilica designed by Gaudí will surpass the twin towers of the Vila Olímpica.

This 2025 the construction of its central tower will be completed. Currently, it measures 142.5 meters high. However, A cross almost 20 meters high will be placed on the topwhich will increase its height to 172.5 meters. This will make the emblematic basilica climb positions on the list of tallest buildings in the Catalan capital, going from fourth to second place.

The tallest buildings in Barcelona

The tallest building in Barcelona is currently the Collserola Tower, located in the homonymous mountain range. This telecommunications tower, designed by Norman Foster, measures 288 meters. It is followed by the twins of Vila Olímpica: Hotel Arts and Torre Mapfre. Built for the ’92 Olympic Games, they measure 154 meters. With the completion of the central tower of the Sagrada Familia they will occupy third position.

The current ranking continues with the Gl’ries Tower, which with its 144 meters is in third place. Its panoramic viewpoint, inaugurated in 2022, offers 360-degree views of the city. The fourth position so far goes to the Sagrada Familia. Behind it is the Hotel Meliá Barcelona Sky. It measures 120 meters high and has 29 floors.