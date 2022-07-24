The transfer market has not ended for FC Barcelona and it is that the culé team, from the new economic strategies applied, has been shaking the transfer market with the firm intention of renewing and strengthening the team for next season.
Xavi Hernández has it very clear, incorporating new players of good quality will allow Barça to return to the top and compete in the most important competitions at the project level.
The Blaugrana team has signed intelligently and it is that with the arrival of Christensen (Chelsea), Kessie (Milan), raphinha (Leeds) and Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), the culé club now looks at its future rivals from a better position. With the possible addition of Jules Koundé to the roster, we take a look at how the defensive line should be set up with the starting team in mind.
Despite being constantly criticized, at the moment a better option for the left-back position than Jordi Alba is not considered or valued. The Spanish international will surely have an important role for the following season.
The young Uruguayan central defender, Ronald Araújo, is one of the new untouchables in Can Barça. With his impeccable performance and way of integrating into the system, he becomes a fundamental piece for Xavi’s Barça.
The possible arrival of Jules Koundé at Barça would greatly strengthen the defensive line. The French defender with his powerful kit of skills would surely become a starter in this Barça that so much seeks to sign him.
Without confirming the rumor of the possible arrival of César Azpilicueta, Barça would have in mind to bet on Sergiño Dest to cover the right sector in the vast majority of cases. It is worth mentioning that the versatility of defenders such as Ronald Araújo and Koundé could jeopardize Sergiño Dest’s starting role at right back.
#Barcelonas #defense #arrival #Koundé
Leave a Reply