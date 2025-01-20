“I was very angry. We have rarely seen it like this,” said one of Alejandro Balde’s relatives on the return flight of the Barcelona expedition from Madrid. It was during the first half of Getafe-Barcelona when the Blaugrana full-back heard several prominent racist insults from the stands of the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in two hot episodes of the game when he approached her while he was challenging Iglesias for a ball.

The young Barcelona full-back is the youngest son of the three born to the couple formed by his father, Sadiu, from Guinea-Bissau, and his mother, Gledys, from the Dominican Republic. From very humble origins, the couple ran a parlor in the Plaza Los Porxos de La Verneda. In addition to carrying out other jobs, such as cleaning tasks.

The squad found out what happened at half-time, when the referee activated the protocol speaking with the delegates

For everything, Balde did not hesitate. At half-time he approached the second referee assistant, Rubén Porras Rico, and informed him of what had happened. “I have received quite a few racist insults from the fans, I think it is something that should not continue to happen. When the first half ended, the referee activated the protocol,” the footballer denounced in the microphones of Movistar +.

At half-time, practically the entire FC Barcelona squad knew immediately what had happened. Among other things, because referee Gonzalo Fuertes activated the anti-racism protocol by speaking with Carles Naval, FC Barcelona delegate, and with Mejuto González, his counterpart at Getafe. It was also announced over the stadium’s public address system that insults were not welcome and that action would be taken. The protocol, which was promoted in 2015, also includes a notice on the video scoreboards. But those at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez were not working due to a technical problem.

The club decided that Balde would speak because of his football performance and so that he could report what happened.

González Fuertes also contacted the Central Operational Unit (UCO), the judicial body of the Civil Guard in charge of investigating and prosecuting this type of cases on soccer fields, to review the images. And, according to the anti-racist protocol, all LaLiga stadiums must have an extensive system of security cameras inside and outside the stadium connected to the UCO.

Alejandro Balde in Getafe Ana Beltran / Reuters

After passing through the locker room, Balde stepped onto the green with the support of his teammates. At the end of the match he was chosen as one of the best players of the match. And, it was decided that he, together with Koundé, would be responsible for making the first evaluations of the meeting Movistar +. With the support of the club, which encouraged him to do so, Balde gave his message.

The employers wait to receive images or have witnesses to be able to bring the facts before the Prosecutor’s Office

A message that Hansi Flick reinforced in the press room. “There should be no room for this in football, nor in life. Now is the time when we have to reflect, and these people who insult should stay home. We have to fight against this. It is unacceptable,” Flick shared about what happened to the left back. “I agree with what Flick has said. I am against any comment, any racist chant. “Let them find them and take them off the football fields,” said Bordalás, Getafe coach. “I am horrified by the racist insults directed at the FC Barcelona player, Alejandro Balde, during his La Liga match against Getafe CF, and I condemn these acts, which have no place in football or society,” Gianni Infantino added yesterday. , president of FIFA, on his social networks.

“That’s it, I just want to record what happened,” Balde commented to his teammates after the match. And he put the focus on the game that Barça tied. His entourage explains that the footballer does not intend to monopolize all the media focus as happens with Vinícius of Real Madrid. But leave a record of what happened so that the necessary measures can be applied. And, above all, so that these chapters become less and less frequent.

The Disciplinary Committee studies the facts and Getafe faces a possible partial closure of the stadium stands

The referee González Fuertes recorded the events in the arbitration report although without specifying what type of insults. LaLiga will talk this week with the stadium security members, with the clubs and will also be aware of the images reviewed by the UCO to take action on the matter. Sources from the employers’ association also remember that they have a complaints box in case there are fans who witnessed what happened who want to submit their testimony anonymously. When the body chaired by Javier Tebas has all the evidence, they will proceed to report the facts to the Prosecutor’s Office against hate crimes and will appear as a private prosecution.

It remains to be known when and at what speed the necessary measures will be taken. At Barcelona they are aware that, for example, with Vinícius everything is alarms and decisions that are made quickly as happened in Mestalla. But the employers insist that they need the images to act.

Read also

Meanwhile, as the referee records what happened in the match report, the matter passes into the hands of the RFEF Disciplinary Committee. This committee sanctioned Getafe last year with the partial closure of its stands for three games and a fine of 27,000 euros, for the same reason. In this case it was due to the insults that Sevilla footballer Marcos Acuña received. However, the blue club appealed to the Appeals Committee because it seemed like an “excessive” measure in which they paid “just for sinners.” The appeal upheld this argument, so the sanction, both economic and sporting, was annulled.