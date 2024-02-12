He nintendo switch It is one of the most successful consoles in history, and creating a successor is no easy task. One of the most important elements to consider is backward compatibility. Although the Big N has not mentioned anything about its next piece of hardware, a new report has revealed How backwards compatibility could work on the new device.

In accordance with PH Brazilan insider, The Switch 2 would have physical and digital backward compatibility, similar to what the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series As if that were not enough, it has been mentioned that the new Nintendo console would also offer the opportunity to offer certain improvements to Switch games, as long as the developers so wish.

This means that, if this information is true, we could play Tears of the Kingdom with greater performance, a possibility that has excited more than one fan. As always, Nintendo has remained silent, and for the moment they do not plan to clarify any of the many doubts they have about their next piece of hardware.

Although it has been rumored that the Switch 2 could be revealed during the first half of the year, and hit the market at some point in the last six months of 2024, at the moment there is no official information. Along with this, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, has indicated that the company will continue to focus on the Switch this yearsomething that could well put an end to all the rumors we have heard in recent weeks.

Let's remember that there are currently more than 139 million units sold of the Switch, so backward compatibility is an element that must be present no matter what in the next Nintendo console. Like Sony with the PS4 and PS5, the Big N cannot afford to forget about this player baseso the ability to play Super Mario Odyssey without any problem on the new hardware, it is a feature that needs to be present in the next console.

We can only wait and, if the rumors are true, In the coming months the successor to the Nintendo Switch could be revealed for the general public. On related topics, Nintendo president talks about the successor to the Switch. Likewise, the report has already set a date for the Switch 2 reveal event.

The Switch needs to have backward compatibility, there is no doubt about that. In this way, our entire collection can be enjoyed in one place. However, the important thing at the end of the day will be the new experiences that we can only play here, and taking into account that we are talking about Nintendo, there is not much to worry about in this section.

Via: My Nintendo News