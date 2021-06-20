“Spain is ready to reopen to the world very soon and receive all those who want to give themselves a perfect vacation after the worst year of our lives,” said the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, on May 12 by presenting the campaign to attract international tourism and position Spain as a safe destination. The autonomous communities pick up the baton and seek, in their respective promotional videos, to position themselves among the different tourist markets.

Many have opted for rural and nature tourism, a type of tourism that better resisted the impact of the coronavirus crisis on last summer’s overnight stay rates, even improving those of 2019. Asturias, Extremadura, Andalusia and the two Castiles are the communities that most focus their campaign on it. Others draw their own names, such as the Community of Madrid with the Prado Museum as the main claim in a campaign focused on culture, or Catalonia, which uses archive images of Salvador Dalí, in a promotional video also focused on culture and culture. gastronomy. Of course, Galicia offers the valuable claim of the Camino de Santiago from the first minute, with the same importance that La Rioja gives to wine as a hallmark. Sun and beach tourism plays a very important role in the promotional videos of the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Cantabria. In this way, Spain hopes to attract, according to the Ministry itself, 45 million foreign tourists. Slightly more than half of the 83.5 million that came in 2019.