The first part of the season has already finished, we will no longer have Spanish club competition -in the first division since LaLiga Smartbank will continue its course- until the last day of the year, December 31, where we will have the matches corresponding to the day 15 of LaLiga. Atlético de Madrid will face Elche before the end of 2022.
And precisely one of the most notable teams at this start of the season is Cholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid. The colchoneros go to the World Cup break as fifth classified in the Spanish league, eliminated from all European competitions and, luckily, in the next round of the Copa del Rey after beating SD Almazán by two goals to nil last Saturday, a club Spanish Third Division.
And it is that Atlético de Madrid’s season so far has been a disaster, a team that is one of the best in the national competition seems to be unable to take flight, the mattress club has a staff to spare to compete in LaLiga or at least make things difficult for FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, who go to the World Cup as first and second classified respectively.
In European competition, better not to mention, Cholo Simeone’s men have been last in their Champions group without even qualifying for the Europa League. And no, it’s not because of the squad or budgets, Atlético de Madrid has a squad value of 520.5 million (Transfermarkt data), 102.5 million more than the second most valuable club in its group (Bayern Leverkusen with 417.85 million euros).
Everything that has a beginning has an end, and perhaps it is time to put an end to this stage of Cholo Simeone as coach of the mattress team, there is no doubt that what the Argentine coach has achieved with Atlético de Madrid is admirable, it has led the club to be one of the best, not only in Spain, but in Europe, but its cycle is coming to an end. His speech does not go the same way.
