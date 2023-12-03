To an office on the street with the name of the poet Sayat Nova and full of electronics stores, in the center of Yerevan, the Armenian capital, come those who have nowhere to turn to talk about their sexual orientation. The place is the headquarters of Pink Armenia, the oldest organization for the defense and protection of the rights of the LGTBI community in the country; a bright space decorated with rainbow and transgender flags, where its founder, Mamikon Hovsepyan, and his team have been fighting for small victories for 16 years. They achieved the last one together with other organizations and activists in January 2023, when the ban on donating blood to men who have sexual relations with other men was revoked.

A decade ago, nearly 50 countries prevented gay and bisexual men from donating blood. In 2014, the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union issued an opinion in the framework of a man’s case against the French Ministry of Health, which had prohibited donation since 1983: “The mere fact that a man maintains or has had sexual relations with another man does not in itself constitute sexual conduct that exposes him to a high risk of contracting serious infectious diseases that can be transmitted through the blood. Two years later, the French country replaced the ban with another less restrictive measure, requiring sexual abstinence for a certain period of time, which was also eliminated in March 2022.

Armenia was one of the 10 States that, between 2022 and 2023, suspended this type of ban (along with Germany, Austria, Cyprus, Slovenia, France, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania and Switzerland), although it maintains the requirement of not having had sexual relations in the months prior to the donation. Belgium and Estonia asked for the same thing, which maintain the requirement, but have reduced the time. The United States, for its part, removed the mandatory abstinence, but does demand to ensure that a monogamous relationship is maintained.

If a masculine man was sitting there, it was thought that they could draw his blood because he was not gay, but if a trans person arrived they could be turned away because of our regulation

Since 2013, the Armenian Ministry of Health prohibited homosexuals from donating blood because they belonged to the risk group, being considered “promiscuous”. Hovsepyan says that the veto, in practice, did not mean that hospitals would ask sexual orientation. “It was assumed,” he clarifies. “If a man was sitting there, it was thought that they could draw his blood because he was not gay, but if a trans person arrived he could be turned away because of our regulation.”

Behavior regarding sexual orientation

In order to pressure to end the ban, the organizations launched a small working group and entered into conversations with the different ministries. Their main argument was the ineffectiveness of the measure. The data show that the regulation of blood donations is much more effective if it focuses on the donor’s behavior and not on her sexual orientation or gender identity.

Mamikon Hovsepyan at the headquarters of Pink Armenia, an organization that defends the rights of LGBTI people. Lola García-Ajofrín

The argument of the ineffectiveness of the measure to stop transmission by transfusion was key in the negotiations to achieve its objective, Hovsepyan recalls. Activists explained to officials that it did not work because the ban only It was based on the identity of the donor and not on his behavior.

Furthermore, when false information was spread, they countered it. In 2016, he recalls, Smbat Daghbashyan, chief hematologist at the Armenian Ministry of Health, argued in the middle Epress.am that the ban was due to the high prevalence of HIV infection among homosexuals. However, LGTBI groups defended with statistics that this statement was not accurate. The main modes of HIV transmission in Armenia are through heterosexual contacts (68%), followed by injection drug use (22.5%), according to a report from the Eurasian Coalition on Men’s Health (ECOM2018. HIV transmission between men who have sex with other men barely represents 3.4% of the total registered cases, according to that same study.

The founder of Pink Armenia emphasizes that the ban was not only discriminatory, but pointless. The latest UNAIDS report, published days before the commemoration of World AIDS Day on December 1, reveals that Eastern Europe is one of the regions in which new HIV infections have increased the most since 2010, by 49%.

After many meetings, emails and justifications, the activists managed to get the Ministry of Health to change the regulation. “Now it’s much more progressive, because it doesn’t focus on people’s identity,” adds Hovsepyan. Currently, the requirements to donate blood In Armenia they no longer discriminate based on sexual orientation. In its place, a new item has been included in the list of contraindications for blood donation: having had sexual relations with an unusual partner in the last six months. Other requirements are being of legal age, not suffering from infectious or cardiovascular diseases, not having undergone surgery in the last six months, including an abortion, or not having returned from a malaria-endemic area.

“All countries should end discriminatory laws and policies against LGBTI people donating blood,” he published last January in your X account, the ILGA-Europe organization. “Excluding gay men was a totally unacceptable measure,” says Hayk (not his real name), an 18-year-old gay Armenian. “But I don’t think this is going to change anything in society, for me it is just a norm and a duty, not a gift from the Government,” he adds.

A measure from the eighties

Governments began imposing restrictions on blood donations based on sexual orientation in the mid-1980s. After the appearance of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the late seventies and at a time when tests to detect the virus in blood were not as developed, world governments decided to prohibit blood donation to groups of risk. Many countries then included homosexual men as a risk group. Armenia was one of them.

From Pink’s office they celebrated the news of the end of this measure with caution. The country is one of the three worst for the LGTBI community, on a list of 49 States in Europe and Central Asia, according to an annual study by ILGA-Europe, only behind Turkey and Azerbaijan. But Armenia raised its score in 2023 precisely due to the change in the requirements for donating blood.

Armenia is one of the three worst countries on a list of 49 States in Europe and Central Asia for the LGTBI community, according to the ILGA-Europe organization.

Hovsepyan explains that they focus on small actions like this because in Armenia “political leaders are afraid of big changes” for fear of not revalidating their power in future elections. “But they do dare to make minor changes through the ministries, without making noise,” he adds.

There is still a lot of work, he acknowledges. “In Armenia there are no laws to protect the LGTBIQ community from hate crimes,” she laments. “Many are afraid to come out, since after coming out they can expose themselves to many problems.” For example, he mentions cases of domestic violence by parents or siblings. When it comes to gay men, they use physical violence against them; “With lesbian women, corrective rape is used, although there are few complaints,” she adds. Others hide their condition by depending financially on their families, fearing that if they are rejected, they would not be able to leave home and pay rent.

The secret produces unbearable anguish, says Hovsepyan. Some of those who dare to tell it pass by his office, located on a street named after a poet. “To make friends, to document or ask advice from professionals, lawyers or psychologists.” This support is essential to avoid fatal outcomes, such as the one just a few days ago, in November, when a 17-year-old Armenian teenager took his own life after suffering harassment due to sexual orientation.

