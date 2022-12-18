A mural of Lionel Messi on a building in Rosario, Argentina, on December 14. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

Argentina has been paralyzed for a month to follow its team in Qatar. The country, which is experiencing one of the most uncertain moments in recent years, politically and economically, has left behind any concerns and has united around the Scaloni team and, even more so, the figure of Messi. The possibility of achieving the third world cup has mobilized the country. From Buenos Aires, Federico Rivas and Mar Centenera, tell how Argentina lives this day.

World Cup Qatar – final – working day 1

new posts From the cradle Belén and Sebastián will watch the game together with Ramiro, their baby of a few months. They have managed to dress it in the colors of Argentina. Photo: Leandro Teysseire See also Rape on 18 year old on vacation in Riccione, 35 year old arrested With the colors of Argentina ANDn this porteño intersection of avenues there are three bars in ochava, two of them traditional. The Government of the City of Buenos Aires has painted the pedestrian crossings light blue and white, to remind pedestrians that a World Cup is being played in Qatar and that Argentina is a finalist. It is part of the spirit that has colored society as the team progressed in the Cup. There are two hours left for the game. There is weekday traffic and cars go by flagged and honking. Photo: Leandro Teysseire. Options to watch the game Since Tuesday, the Argentines have not stopped talking about where and with whom they will see the final. Here are some options for those who want to follow the France game on television or in a public place, in the company of other fans: https://elpais.com/argentina/2022-12-18/argentina-francia-donde-ver-la-final-en vivo-y-gratis-en-television-streaming-o-pantallas-gigantes.html San Juan and Bodeo We are in Bodeo, the neighborhood of San Lorenzo, the team of Pope Francis. The neighbors have placed parades, balloons and flags with the colors of Argentina. Priscila Tapia already wears the national team shirt. It’s barely past 9:00 in the morning and there’s a very final atmosphere. See also Putin-Italian companies, the Kremlin replies: "No recommendations from Rome" Photo: Leandro Teysseire Hello! We start this live in which we are going to tell how Argentina lives the previous hours and the decisive final match of the World Cup against France. See full direct

