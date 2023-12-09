This Sunday, December 10, the investiture of Javier Milei as the new president of Argentina will take place. Heads of State or their representatives have already begun to arrive in Buenos Aires, the capital, to attend the ceremony. President Alberto Fernández advanced his farewell speech and took stock of his mandate. The coming to power of the ultra-liberal economist Milei marks a radical change towards the extreme right in that Latin American country.

In Argentina, in the midst of a tense atmosphere, the final details are being finalized for the inauguration of the far-right and libertarian president, Javier Milei. The ceremony, in which outgoing president Alberto Fernández will present the presidential baton and sash to the leader of the La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party, is scheduled for this Sunday in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, the presidents or their representatives begin to arrive, who will be present at the event.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and Paraguayan president Santiago Peña were the first to arrive. Bolsonaro landed in Buenos Aires on Friday accompanied by his son Eduardo, a deputy and close to Milei, along with around thirty legislators and governors. In a meeting lasting about an hour, Bolsonaro and Milei discussed the situation in Argentina, which Bolsonaro described as “more precarious than that of Brazil.”

The former Brazilian president said after the meeting that the president-elect “is putting together a strong team” to try to improve the situation in Argentina, a country with which Brazil shares, along with Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia, the Mercosur trading bloc.

Also attending the investiture ceremony will be Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou and a delegation from the United States. According to local media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could also be present. In addition, the presence of the president of the Spanish far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, is expected, who congratulated the leader of La Libertad Avanza for his “great victory” on November 19 against Sergio Massa, a Peronist candidate supported by the president of the government. Spanish, Pedro Sánchez.

Sánchez did not congratulate the far-right leader on his victory, stating days before the election that he represented “turmoil” in contrast to the democracy and harmony embodied by Massa.

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is also in Buenos Aires. It is the first time he has represented Spain in the change of power in Argentina since he ascended to the throne in June 2014, although he did so previously as a prince.

Alberto Fernández’s farewell

Simultaneously, the outgoing president, Alberto Fernández, brought forward his speech scheduled for Saturday one day and, from the Casa Rosada, took stock of his mandate, remembering the 40 years of democracy celebrated this year in Argentina after the end of the last dictatorship. military (1976-1983). Fernández reviewed the achievements and failures of his government, avoiding looking for excuses.

📣 President’s closing speech @alferdez . “Exactly 40 years ago we were passing through the last hours of the most ferocious military dictatorship in our history.” pic.twitter.com/cMr0nZcSzb — Argentine Presidential Spokesperson (@Portavoz_Ar) December 8, 2023



What we failed to do, what we were prevented from doing, what we should not have done or what we should have done differently. I know that I have responsibility in everything… I am not here to blame others, said Fernández.

The president sent a message to Milei, pointing out that “with such a scenario it is not reasonable to think about an adjustment that stops our production and restricts the employment and consumption that has cost us so much to recover.”

A radical change of course for Argentina

The coming to power of the extreme right leader will mark a different path for the third economy in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to its GDP, both in economic terms and in diplomacy and social issues.

Javier Milei, 53, is a polarizing figure, a defender of libertarianism and known for his sexist and homophobic stance. His challenge will be to unify a deeply divided country after a contentious campaign.

Many young people, attracted by his speech or simply eager for change, formed the base of Javier Milei’s electorate, represented in 56% of the votes in the second round of the presidential elections. On the eve of the president’s inauguration, many of them, most of them in precarious conditions, hope for a tangible change in their lives.

“When Milei starts the economy I have a lot of business ideas to start, I am very entrepreneurial.” This is how Sami Santa Cruz, 21, interviewed by the AFP news agency, is enthusiastic about the promise of a liberal Argentina by the economist Milei, whom he has supported from the beginning.

Delivery driver Samir Santa Cruz, a voter for President-elect Javier Milei, picks up a supermarket order received through a delivery app in Buenos Aires on December 5, 2023. Samir Santa Cruz, a 21-year-old delivery driver, pedals day and night to bring some money home. “It was a relief that (Javier) Milei won; I trust him,” he says hopefully, like other young Argentines, the sector that most supports the president-elect. © AFP – Juan Mambromata

As a delivery person for a food delivery app, he embodies the profile known in the press as “rappi vote” (name of the delivery company): young man with a precarious and/or poorly paid job, an unstable situation and uncertain prospects. .

At 21 years old, Sami Santa Cruz shares a three-bedroom apartment with his partner, his one-year-old baby, his parents and his younger brother, in Villa Lugano, a popular neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

There is still no detailed analysis of the youth vote in the second round of the presidential elections. However, the August primaries had revealed a predominance of voters under 30 years of age in their electorate, with an even more marked preference between 16 and 24 years of age.

According to a survey carried out after the elections at the end of November, more than 76% of those under 25 years of age have a positive image of Milei, and 78% are convinced that his government will succeed.

The economic situation in Argentina is very delicate, with an inflation of 142.7% and an unemployment of 6.2% in the second quarter of 2023 It is the greatest challenge of the incoming president.

With Efe, AFP and local media.