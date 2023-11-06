The wooden objects that Hans Noë builds—columns, walls, and confusing groups of simple but unusual geometric solids—are not exactly sculptures. Nor are they entirely high design, toys, mathematical problems or architectural models. But they could almost fit into any of these categories.

Noë’s background may help explain the ambiguity of his work. He was born to Austrian Jewish parents in Czernowitz (now Chernivtsi, Ukraine), an area he changed hands repeatedly. Noë’s family survived World War II. When the fighting ended, the family fled to Germany, where Noë studied with type designer Herman Zapf, and then to New York, where she attended college at Cooper Union and found a mentor in architect and sculptor Tony Smith. He eventually worked as an architect, in real estate and as a restaurateur in New York.

The writer Lawrence Weschler, a friend of Noë’s son who organized a recent exhibition of Noë’s work at the National Museum of Mathematics in New York, said that over the years, Noë often woke up with half-formed geometric ideas. in his mind and then he captured them on cardboard or wood and painted them.

Imagine a plus sign made up of two overlapping perpendicular rectangles. Now lift a rectangle up, draw a line from each of its corners to the corresponding corner on the bottom rectangle, and imagine that the entire figure is a solid block of wood. He has made a flattened half cube with two rectangular sides joined by four trapezoids. The magic of this shape, which Noë calls a “truncated tetrahedron,” is that it can appear, depending on your point of view, to be tilted or to be perfectly still, almost a pyramid and also almost a cube.

Stack seven of them, with the rectangular faces aligned, and you’ll end up with an elegantly jagged 2.5 meter tower. But if you move about a meter, the column looks like a rectangular board, with its edges almost straight and its face marked with a zigzag pattern of triangular shadows that don’t quite fit. Instead, placing the rectangular faces perpendicularly gives you a rhythmic, angled, sawtooth shape that rises like an inverted staircase.

The exhibition in New York featured a large cube cut into elegant staggered slices that can be rearranged, as an attached video demonstrated, more or less infinitely. Noë placed little paper people here and there to give a sense of scale. You could see how dramatic her pieces would be as public sculpture.

By: WILL HEINRICH