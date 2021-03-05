In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), yesterday there was a repechage Thursday.

Hosted by Santiago Del Moro, in the gastronomy reality show, those who faced each other trying to avoid going to the elimination gala on Sunday were: CAE, Fernando Carlos, Andrea Rincón, María O ‘Donnell, Flavia Palmiero, Juanse and La Chepi.

The challenge of the night for the competitors consisted of making a plate with exotic products from the most diverse countries.

Instead of fetching them from the market, the products were delivered to them in a box and they were forced to use at least four of them.

Araceli González, special guest of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe). Capture TV.

The jury composed of Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular had a very special guest: Araceli González.

The actress toured the stations where the participants were working and gave them directions and cleared their doubts in the same way as the three chefs do.

The question that was repeated the most among the participants was about the doneness of wagyu meat, a food that most of them had not prepared and never even eaten.

At the time of tasting the dishes and giving feedback to the participants, Araceli struck a balance between saying her opinion honestly and not disturbing anyone with her words.

Then, De Santis, Martitegui and Betular decided who of the seven participants was getting away from going to the elimination gala on Sunday.

The one chosen by the three chefs was Flavia Palmiero. Thus, the actress and host went to the round next week.

