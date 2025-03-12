The application of ‘streaming’ content Apple TV+ has been integrated into Prime Video of Amazon in Spain and is now available as an additional subscription for 9.99 euros per month, a format that has arrived months after being released in the United States, in October last year.

Thanks to this integration, Prime Video customers can subscribe and access the Apple TV+ service through the same application, as well as access “an even greater selection of television and movies”, as explained by the international vice president of Prime Video, Kelly Day.

This first integration was made available to US users in October and has now extended to other European countries. Among this, Spain, Germany and Italy. Apple TV+ thus joins a Wide collection of additional prime video subscriptions, which includes Max, Skyshowtime, Atresplayer and Dazn.

Amazon’s ‘streaming’ service customers, therefore, They can subscribe to Apple TV+ without downloading more applications. In addition, the subscription, which It has a price of 9.99 euros per monthcan be canceled at any time.

Among some of the current contents are the ‘separation’, ‘Silo’, ‘See’, ‘kidnapping in the air’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Slow Horses’, ‘Alleged innocent’, ‘Looking for Wanda’, ‘A Death’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, as the company explained in a press release.