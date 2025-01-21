He Betishas signed for the remainder of the 24-25 season as transferred to Anthonyafter negotiations with the Manchester United will advance decisively during the last days of last week. The Brazilian has become the first signing of the winter market of the current season, in which it is expected that, with more departures, there may be some more additions in this final section of the winter souk, open until February 3.

The name of Antony, raised in the quarry of Sao Paulowith whose first team he played up to 52 official matches before making the leap to Europe, came to the forefront of continental football in August 2022, when the Manchester United you paid 100 million euros to Ajax to obtain their services. At that time, the footballer had 22 years and had done two great seasons in the Eredivisie. Is absolute international with Brazilplaying 16 games with the ‘verdeamarelha’ in which he scored two goals, although his last meeting He played with the national team March 25, 2023a friendly against Morocco.

It is a natural left foot winger, who plays on the right on a changed wing and whose natural instinct is attack inward on your dominant foot. His dribbling from this diagonal can be effective. From here he uses multiple short touches to control the ball away from his opponent and any threats that come his way in his attacks. Likewise, his starting position from the outside can help isolate the opposing full-back from the rest of the defense. This creates space for dribbling.

We are not talking about a scoring footballer, but he does actively participate in attacking plays. of his team with decisive crosses or passes in the vicinity of the opponent’s goal. Also, thanks to the movements of other teammates, such as forwards, the winger or midfielders, it is possible to Go inside and try the shot with your left leg. It can adapt to various systems, such as the 4-2-3-1, which Pellegrini usually uses at Betis, and also the 4-3-3.