From: Lisa Mahnke

Yekatarina Duntsova wants to resist, despite being banned from running for office. She wants to found her own party. How does she continue to fight in the election?

Moscow – Yekatarina Duntsova is many things Wladimir Putin is not: female, young and for peace. After it was confirmed that she was not running for president Russia could run for office, the journalist and politician now wanted to found her own party. Duntsowa announced this on her Telegram channel.

For Kyiv Post The winner of the presidential election in March 2024 is almost certain: Vladimir Putin, who is running for the fifth time. In addition to his candidacy, only predominantly Kremlin-friendly candidacies were allowed. Russia's election commission rejected Duntsova because of “errors in documents.”

Even with a party, no presidential candidacy – but representation

A party would not help Duntsowa to run for president after all. Instead, she wanted to create a movement for the “tens of millions” of Russian people demanding “a peaceful democratic future and simple common sense.” The party of 40-year-olds would fill a representation gap.

Yekaterina Duntsova speaks to journalists after appealing to the Russian Supreme Court against the Central Election Commission's decision. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Dmitry Serebryakov

Candidates from a party without representation in the national parliament had an easier time running for president than independent candidates. By the end of January, these people only have to collect signatures from 100,000 supporters, as opposed to the 300,000 signatures required for non-party candidacies.

Duntsova calls: Boris Nadezhdin can be supported in collecting signatures

Now that the journalist can no longer run, she called for support for Boris Nadezhdin from the Citizens' Initiative Party. This one has the most similar views and has already started collecting signatures. Otherwise, the opposition to Putin looks rather weak: Moscow was known for pushing opposition figures to the sidelines for years.

Alexei Navalny could not compete due to his conviction, in which he was also accused of political motivation. He was just transferred to the IK-3 penal colony. All that's left next to Nadezhdin is Igor Girkin in opposition: a nationalist who became a Kremlin critic and is now in custody on charges of extremism. He announced that he wanted to challenge Putin.