I don’t know if you are following the Australian Open this year, but abdominal injuries are the order of the day. The most notorious case has been that of Novak Djokovic, although there have been many other players who have not been able to continue advancing in the table because of this ailment.

The truth is that injuries of this type are quite frequent in our favorite sport. If professional tennis players, who have a privileged physique, a physiotherapist and a coach who keep them in shape, suffer from abdominal ailments, we, in the amateur category, are also exposed. It is true that the effort we make is not the same as that of an elite player, but we must also bear in mind that our physique is also different.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF)As we have seen in other publications, he often publishes useful documentation about the most common injuries in tennis, how to identify them and how to treat them. For this reason, we have relied on a document of this body to address this issue as precisely as possible.

What is an abdominal injury?

Abdominal injuries usually involve a pull or partial tear of the muscles of the abdomen. Commonly, this type of ailment affects the rectus abdominis on the non-dominant side, although the obliques can also be affected.

The movement that requires the greatest effort at the abdominal level is the serve, since a very high level of tension is produced at the moment of flexion, when we arch our back backwards. Later, at the moment of striking, the abdominal muscles contract, releasing all the energy that they had generated in the previous moment.

Another of the most demanding moments in this area is when we hit a forehand in an open position, Since, by not standing on the side, we must generate a large part of the force through the rotation of our torso.

When we suffer an abdominal muscle strain, we will feel a shooting pain when we contract the affected muscle.

Recovery

The moment we notice the injury or discomfort, the first thing to do is stop playing and apply cold to the affected area. Normally, this first step is common to almost all muscle injuries. As soon as the pain subsides, you can start rehab. If you feel that the injury could be serious, do not hesitate to consult a specialist doctor.

The recovery process should start with a phase in which we gradually improve the normal functioning of our muscles. To do this, we will perform gentle abdominal stretches and isometric contractions (exercises in which we contract the muscles without appreciable joint movement).

The moment you can perform the stretching and contraction exercises regularly, safely and without feeling pain, you can begin to training again with your abdominal exercise routine to strengthen that whole area. Make sure that you do the exercises correctly and that you do not overexert yourself, as it will be counterproductive in the recovery process. As you feel better, start jogging a bit, do light runs, and gradually increase the intensity until you do sprints.

The last step in the recovery process is to get back on track. Sometimes, even with an abdominal strain, you can continue playing tennis, but in that case, as long as you are in pain, you should avoid serving and spiking. The best is start off by hitting a wall, hitting the ball gently forehand and backhand at waist level. As you feel better, take more demanding shots, such as high rights, volleys, and soft second serves. Then, gradually increase the intensity until you recover your tennis level before the injury.

Prevention