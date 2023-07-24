The summer of 2019 was a time of real criminal rampage for 41-year-old Ukrainian citizen Andrii. In Spain, some 43,000 vehicles are stolen annually, of which only about 11,000 are recovered. Many of these cars are stolen to falsify the identification elements and traffic them in the used market as if they were normal second-hand cars. Between the months of June and September of that year, Andrii contributed to this black market in a frenzy. Not surprisingly, during that period of time he committed a robbery in a vehicle every two days.

He led a gang that was dedicated to stealing cars and everything he found inside them. The two cars that he took were followed by twenty thefts inside vehicles that were parked in large-area car parks on the coast of Alicante and the Region.

CRIMINAL RUNNING

July 8: Andrii went to the parking lot of the Lidl supermarket, on Caja de Ahorros street, in Alicante, and took an Iphone 8 mobile phone from inside a van.

July 9th: Blocking the signal of a car, a Porsche brand and a Panamera model, parked in the parking lot of a shopping center in La Zenia, Orihuela, he stole a Hugo Boss brand bag containing 800 euros and a wallet.

July 10th: At 12:30 p.m., he stole two cell phones and 50 euros from inside a Kia vehicle, parked in the parking lot of the Las Higuericas beach in Pilar de la Horadada (Orihuela).

July 11: He stole from the interior of a Toyota, parked on Marqués de Santillana street in Lo Pagán, some Ray-Ban glasses, a mobile phone, a GPS and 250 euros.

July 13: From inside an Audi, parked on a street in the Campoamor urbanization, he took two suitcases, a backpack, women’s clothing, a cosmetic bag with makeup products, a Citizen watch, men’s clothing, a stethoscope, and a doctor’s gown.

To do this, it used technological devices to inhibit the signal from the vehicle keys and remote controls when the user used the closing button. The frenzy for looting cars was such that the Civil Guard moved its unit of the Organized Crime Section of Madrid (SDO) from Madrid to the Region, to hunt down this gang that was wreaking havoc on the coast. For these events, the prosecutor requested five and a half years in prison for Andrii, as leader of the group, for a continued crime of robbery and another for falsifying an official document. But the Ukrainian, who was defended by the lawyer Francisco Valdés Albistur, will serve two years in prison, after the parties reached a compliance agreement, as reflected in the sentence to which LA VERDAD has had access.

The key was the seizure of a ‘power bank’, a kind of external battery modified to be used as an inhibitor.

The judge highlights in the order that the group used technological devices to inhibit the signal of the keys and remote controls of the vehicles when their user used the closing button. In this way, he decoded the signal, without having to force the lock or cause damage to the affected vehicles. With this method, the gang managed to steal two luxury cars, two Lexus, NX model and stole about twenty vehicles between July and August 2019.

Lexus, the brand of desire



The first car that Andrii stole, with the collaboration of another member of the gang who could not be stopped, was a Lexus NX 300H, valued at around 50,000 euros. He did so on July 1, 2019, at around 9:15 p.m., when he traveled in a Toyota Corolla to the parking lot on the esplanade of Los Reyes de España in Lo Pagán (San Pedro del Pinatar), where his owner had left him parked there. The woman clicked the button on the remote, and Andrii picked up the signal. With that code, he was able to open the car and drive away without attracting attention. Apparently he had a predilection for this make and model of car, because only fifteen days later he returned to sign a Lexus NX on Teodoro Llorente street in Campoamor (Orihuela). His owner locked the vehicle and the defendant, who was hanging around, he picked up the signal, duplicated the code and raised him in the car. There were six reports of car thefts of this make and model between the end of 2018 and mid-2019 on the coast of the Region and Alicante. These coincidences raised the ears of the experts in the fight against crime from the Civil Guard and began an investigation. Agents from the Automobile Organized Crime Section of the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Benemérita Judicial Police traveled to here and identified Andrii, the main suspect. He installed several geolocation devices in the vehicle he used, the Toyota Corolla, to carry out the robberies.

At the same time, one of the stolen Lexus was recovered a few days later, when another defendant, Paulo D, a 30-year-old Ukrainian, was caught on the AP-7 highway at a La Junquera checkpoint when he was trying to leave the country aboard the luxury car. The officers inspected the car and found that the original registration plate had been replaced with an Estonian one.

The suspect alleged to the civil guards that a friend had paid him 300 euros in exchange for taking the car to the French city of Lyon, an explanation that did not convince the agents, who confirmed, based on the chassis number, that the car had been stolen in Lo Pagán two weeks ago. He was arrested and accused of cooperating with Andrii.

frenzy criminal activity



The sentence states that the criminal activity of the main defendant lasted during the months of July and August with an excessive debauchery. “On July 8, Andrii, driving his Toyota Corolla, went to the parking lot of the Lidl supermarket, on Caja de Ahorros street in Alicante, and after watching a Volkswagen Caddy model van and taking advantage of the moment when its occupants entered the supermarket, they removed an Apple Iphone 8 model mobile phone from the van.”

The order of the head of the Criminal Court number 3 of Cartagena indicates that there was almost a daily robbery between the month of July and August, up to 23, committed on the Oriolan coast and in the Region. When the Civil Guard searched his house in Los Alcázares, the objects he had stolen were seized. But the key was the seizure of a ‘power bank’, a kind of external battery modified to transform it into a frequency inhibitor “used by the defendant to inhibit the signal of the vehicle’s smart keys, being at a certain distance when the user activates the closing button.”