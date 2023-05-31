This year is definitely the year of artificial intelligence. We just can’t get enough of asking them and asking them for things, wondering how they see the world, what they understand about our pop culture, and of course, how they can represent our favorite characters in different ways.

It is the turn of Horror Tornado either senritsu no Tatsumaki of one punch man, how would this rank 2 S-class heroine look like if she were a real person or brought to the screen in a live-action movie. This was what the MySmartArts account requested, achieving a result that was liked by many fans, making the image that we present below go viral.

The account of MySmartArts He has more than 47,000 followers and is constantly requesting new images of his community’s favorite characters.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: I honestly thought the result was going to be more impressive but I’m not complaining. Now, a look at this Instagram account will surely leave you more than satisfied if you were left wanting to see more.