ohdragonball continues to rise in popularity! With the exciting announcement that Dragon Ball GT will come to crunchyroll, the fever for this iconic anime series is at an all time high. But especially, the eyes of fans have turned to the characters in this beloved sequel to Dragon Ball Zand one that has stood out in particular is Bread.

Breadthe charming granddaughter of Goku and the daughter of Gohanhas captivated fans since its debut in Dragon Ball GT. Her fearless spirit and her Saiyan heritage make her a beloved and memorable character for many fans of the franchise.

As part of the increasing trend of using tools based on artificial intelligence to generate images, one of these powerful AI to create a new version of Bread. The result has been impressive: a fresh and captivating interpretation of this iconic character that has thrilled fans and fueled even more enthusiasm for the series.

The combination of the arrival of Dragon Ball GT to crunchyroll and innovative use of artificial intelligence to recreate Bread has generated a wave of creativity and nostalgia among fans. This new version of the character has revived old emotions and captured the attention of new viewers, once again proving the lasting impact of the saga. dragonball in the anime world.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: I never saw Dragon Ball GT because we didn’t have streaming services like we do now and the best option you had, if not the only one, was to get the series in Iberian Spanish or Japanese with bad subtitles in some flea market. So with the arrival of the series on Crunchyroll, it’s good to know that there is now a good option to see it officially, completely, and with a good translation.