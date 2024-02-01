🚨 LAST MINUTE! 🚨

Everything is arranged for Javairô Dilrosun to be a new player for América, on Friday he will travel from Amsterdam to CDMX to sign his contract and his desire is to become a protagonist of the Mexican champion💙🦅💛pic.twitter.com/IcUMUK8vnl

