In the last hours the information was leaked that the Argentine right winger, Leonardo Suarezwill leave Club América in a permanent transfer to Club Universidad Nacional where the player will seek to establish himself as a starter, after seeing few minutes in Coapa after his return and after having been crowned champion in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
For this reason, it is practically a fact that this player would be his replacement in El Nido and he is a footballer who plays in the Old Continent with the Feyenoord of the Eredivisie from the Netherlands, the Dutch Javairô Dilrosun 25 years old.
According to the report shared by the portal Eagle Passionthe young youth squad attacker Ajax He has great speed in his game, in addition to being able to generate passes from the wing and place crosses to score the goal. His field vision is another characteristic of his game, as if that were not enough, he has great control of the ball so being stripped of the ball is somewhat complicated.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The football conditions of the European player could be coupled with the style he plays André Jardine and he would be a player with sufficient credentials to be considered a footballer of similar quality that the board promised to bring in in the event that a footballer left the Nest, being that the path to the two-time championship remains firm for the Águila environment.
This season, the player has played 13 games and played a total of 421 minutes between league and cup games, and in the Champions League he was able to play a game. In addition to being a youth player Ajaxalso went through the lower divisions of Manchester City in England, later played in Germany with the Hertha Berlin and prior to arrival at Feyenoord, played in France with Bordeaux.
#America39s #signing #plays #Javairô #Dilrosun
Leave a Reply