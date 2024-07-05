This weekend begins a new season in the Liga MX and as has become customary, América is already the favorite due to its current status as two-time national soccer champion. Those from Coapa will start with absences in the squad, since it is expected that those selected by Mexico will not have minutes on the field, in addition, the expected reinforcements from the foreign market have not arrived, something that they hope to resolve quickly.
The man who has been chosen to take Julian Quinones’ place is Chilean Victor Davila, and America has begun formal negotiations for the signing of the forward, sending an initial offer to CSKA Moscow of around 7 million dollars plus variables. Fernando Esquivel confirms that although this figure is below what the Russians want to receive for the former Lion, there is optimism on both sides to close the transfer in the following days.
CSKA has the goal of earning around 10 million dollars for its player and Coapa is optimistic about paying a little less for the attacker, who can also perform as a center forward or a winger. As for Victor’s position, the attacker has full intention of continuing his career with América, something that he has already communicated both to his entourage and to his current club. That being the case, right now the player is in Mexico City waiting for the move to be finalized.
