On Saturday, March 16, at exactly 9:00 p.m., the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will receive at Eagles of Americafor the match corresponding to matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Fate wanted the eventuality of the national classic to become a kind of tradition, in which azulcremas and rojiblancos measured forces, not once, not twice, but three times in less than a month.
This is because of the CONCACAF Champions CUP 2024, where América and Chivas had to eliminate each other only in the round of 16, in a round-trip key that the capital's residents practically resolved in the first leg, beating those of the Flock Sacred 3-0, playing at home.
For the return, Chivas tried. He fought from the first minute, and yet, although they were very close to accomplishing the feat, everything was simply that: getting closer and dreaming about what did not happen, because America was the team that advanced.
When Chiva scored the second goal, still having the entire second half to score the third and aspire to the comeback, the image of what they experienced in May 2023 surely passed through the minds of the American fans, when Chivas eliminated América in their court, in front of all his people, qualifying directly for the final for the Mexican championship.
However, what happened next was not all bad for the azulcremas. And with the elimination, Fernando: the 'Tano' Ortíz ended up finalizing his departure from Coapa, and in his place came André Jardine, who, months later, would end up giving the fourteenth star to the azulcrema squad.
Already fully entering the third national classic in the last month, it should be noted that, in the last ten matches between these two teams, América has won six games, Chivas two and there is a record of only two draws between these two squads.
The numbers indicate that America would emerge victorious again, and yet, in Mexican soccer, especially when there is a classic in the middle, anything can happen.
