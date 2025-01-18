José María Álvarez-Pallete, president of Telefónica, went to the Moncloa Palace this Friday to learn first-hand about the Government’s intentions regarding his imminent replacement as president of the company. As you have been able to know elEconomista.esthe multinational’s first executive met with Manuel de la Rocha, head of the Moncloa Economic Office, in a meeting in which a representative of Criteria Caixa and a director of Saudi Telecom were also present.

The content of that meeting, absolutely unexpected for the president of Telefónica, was evident this Saturday with the movements of the teleco board to entrust the first executive command of the group to Marc Murtra, president of Indra, replacing Álvarez-Pallete.

Sources familiar with the situation have indicated to this newspaper that Álvarez-Pallete showed his willingness to comply with the wishes of the main shareholderswithout putting obstacles in a process that must first be agreed upon by the company’s board of directors and then by the shareholders’ meeting in an extraordinary call, whose deadline must wait at least 30 calendar days, never before next February 17.

No representative of the State Industrial Participations Company (Sepi) intervened at the same meeting, despite controlling 10% of Telefónica’s capital, the same participation as Criteria and the percentage that Saudi Telecom Company (STC) hopes to materialize in the near future. ).

Both Sepi and Criteria Caixa, both with the 10% of the group’s capital of telecommunications, endorse Murtra’s candidacy for the presidency of Telefónica. In fact, the current president of Indra is part of the board of trustees of the La Caixa Banking Foundation, chaired by Isidro Fainé, vice president of the Telefónica board.

Also Saudi Telecom (STC), currently with the 4.9% of Telefónica’s shareholding and waiting to soon reach the 10% sought for more than a year, it would be aligned with the Government. The chief executive of the Saudi group, Olayan Alwetaid, met last September with Carlos Body, Minister of Economy, to establish a series of agreements of interest to both parties with the aim of unblocking the conversion of derivatives into full shares, without that this represents a threat to the country’s strategic interests.

The harmony between the Government and Murtra is direct. Among other details, because the appointment of the 53-year-old engineer born in Blackburn (England) as head of Indra was marked by the interest of Sepi, a group that holds 28% of the company specialized in defense and security technology. Given the Government’s presumably imminent assault on the telecom leadership, Murtra’s leadership at Telefónica would reinforce Pedro Sánchez’s executive in its intention not to expand Sepi’s representation on the Telefónica board, already with the presence of Carlos Ocaña.

On the other hand, STC does not have representation on the board of Telefónica, but everything indicates that the Saudi group will soon have a place on the teleco’s governing body, once the death of Javier Echenique left that seat orphaned. last December.

In the relevant fact shared this Saturday by Telefónica through the CNMV, the consensus opinion of the board of directors is revealed, which refers not only to the new shareholder structure of the company but also that “some of its relevant shareholders have expressed the convenience of undertaking a new stage in the executive presidency”. Given these arguments, there was little room for maneuver left for the directors to contradict Sepi, Criteria and STC without further care to respect the favorable report of the Appointments Committee.