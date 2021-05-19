Massimiliano Allegri was a successful coach with Milan and Juventus, where he arrived after the departure of Antonio Conte. Owner of many nuances, he is one of the trainers that I like, the ones who are able to change their skin and remain very competitive.

Many nuances. With Allegri we talk about a coach with a calm character, with the feeling that he always dominates the situation, both on and off the field, and of a very successful coach, adding a total of six scudettos, five with Juventus and one with Milan. If something characterizes the one from Livorno, it is its versatility. It is true that his most repeated structures are both 1-4-3-1-2 and 1-3-5-2, but he has played with more systems and with a large number of different nuances, even within these two drawings. , depending on the players in their squads. In that “rhombus” of the 1-4-3-1-2 With which he won his first league with Milan, the fundamental characteristic was the low height of the midfielders, practically midfielders.

Systems commonly used by Allegri.

In Juve. On his arrival at Juve as a substitute for Antonio Conte he tried, at first, to maintain the 1-3-5-2, but during that same course he already implanted the rhombus in the Turin team but, in this case, the flyers, which were Pogba and Marchisio, had much more offensive flight Y the model was much more offensive, open and vertical than in Milan, despite being the same structure. Just the season after, and with the departure of Pirlo, his Juventus returned to 1-3-5-2, being still a more vertical team and with much more vertigo. The following season, the 2016-17 campaign was the one in which we could see the most variations in their teams.

Towards 1-4-3-3. Variants even within the same game, depending on whether it was phase with the ball or without it. From defending in 1-5-4-1, to attacking in a somewhat strange 1-4-2-3-1, with asymmetric heights, since it was Mandzukic who became a false left winger in attack and Dani Alves, who was the winger in a line of five when defending, was the right winger when the team could live in the rival field. His last two seasons gave another turn of the screw testing the 1-4-3-3. What’s more, with a team much more reactive than proactive. Stealing and running were the premises of a team, perhaps less gifted at crafting, but very powerful for pressure and quick attacks. It is difficult to predict what he could do if he ends up arriving at Real Madrid, but we do know that his ability to adapt depending on the conditions and characteristics of the footballers is maximum and that he knows how to take advantage of any context and with any style. Particularly, They are the coaches that I like, capable of changing their skin and remaining very competitive.