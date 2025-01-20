The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Monday the making available to all users of the first models of Alia, a public artificial intelligence in Spanish and co-official languages ​​designed with open source.

There may still be some skeptics of AI, but everything seems to indicate that the future of the entire sector and the development of society in general will pass through the hands of this technology.

And in a very short time, AI is revolutionizing all aspects it touches and it is important that as individuals and as a community we do not fall behind in its uses and applications. For this reason, it is no longer just companies that are rushing to develop their own AI projects, but countries do not want to be left behind either.

It was last year during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that the Government announced the creation of Alia, and now In an event with several members of his cabinet and entrepreneurs and researchers from the technology sector, Sánchez has advanced the activation of this AI and also the mobilization of 150 million euros to promote the use of artificial intelligence in Spanish companies20 of them aimed at SMEs.

What will this AI be used for?

As the President of the Government explained at the time behind all the answers that these chatbots give, and even though they are in Spanish, the percentage of resources in English reaches up to 90% in many of the current systems, that is, they are trained mostly with documents and information written in English and only 10% in other languages, among which is Spanish.

Which means that the AI ​​translates your question into English, searches for the information in English, summarizes what you are looking for in the same language, and then translates the answer into Spanish. Thesemeans that the answers are biased towards English and that, therefore, on many occasions the answers They contain errors or are not entirely accurate due to their limited knowledge of our culture and language.

Spanish, along with all the co-official languages ​​that exist in Spain, is a rich language and full of differences and nuances that you can find depending on the Spanish-speaking country or region you are in. Therefore, if the answers given by these chatbots are in English and are then translated, We are losing many details and meanings along the way.

This way, AI will be even more precise in its answerssy, therefore, its uses will be much more beneficial for those users who speak Spanish at provide the exact approach that a Spanish speaker has given it.

Its impact will already be seen and with the recent activation of Alia, work is also underway to apply it in two pilot projects: one for streamline the work of the Tax Agency and another for meimprove the diagnosis of heart failure in Primary Care.