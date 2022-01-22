Aleida Nunez The 40-year-old has been one of the best-known faces of Televisa for years. Her talent and beauty have consolidated her in the world of entertainment, where she has triumphed in different facets, from actress to singer. This beautiful woman has done very well, but many They ask how it looked in the beginning.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez first had to finish a degree if she wanted to be part of the show, as her parents let her know, so she finished the Communication Sciences degree, and then went to seek luck in Mexico City where She joined Televisa’s CEA acting school.

While there, she decided to do a casting to participate in projects that were being launched at that time, so she went very pretty to the auditions and one of them, which was recorded for the cameras, was in a silver dress, in addition to a very nineties look a lipstick also in metallic tones, as well as shadows.

As if that were not enough, in the beginning she did not look as exuberant as we see her today, but over time she adopted the role of a flirtatious woman because her physique was becoming much more intense, so today She is one of the mature women who attract the most attention not only on television, but also on social networks where she has a devastating success.

Aleida Núñez looked like this in the beginning / Instagram

Mama Nos Quita Los Novios was the first project that the beautiful brunette managed to carry out alongside Angélica María, where she did very well, because she played one of the most difficult roles in the world of entertainment and it was comedy, which she was very good at. good.

“Bella, my beautiful little princess, I love everything about you, my darling”, “Beauty and fantastic greetings and hugs, blessings”, “Aleida Nuñez, I would like to know if you have a YouTube exercise channel to lose weight”, her fans write to this beauty woman.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment the artist is giving something to talk about and all because she was romantically related to a millionaire businessman with whom she went on a trip to the Middle East.

