“Hello, I’m Digital Mark, Mark Tuan’s digital twin, much more handsome than him… Just kidding.” This is how it is presented this avatar that any fan of American singer Mark Tuan would recognize with the naked eye. In addition to the similarity with the real Mark’s face, the resemblance to his voice is also evident. However, it is the fact that you can have a conversation with him that is probably most striking. Soul Machines is the creator of this and other digital twins in the world of entertainment and sports. The New Zealand company works with artificial intelligence to create digital people. Mark Tuan’s is one of his latest projects, but has also developed a digital twin of boxer Francis Ngannou, former NBA basketball player Carmelo Anthony and golf legend Jack Nicklaus; although the latter is a twin of the 38-year-old Jack by the will of the golfer, who is 83 years old.

With a digital twin like that of Mark Tuan, a singer and dancer known for being part of the k-pop group Got7, Soul Machines aims to take another step towards the future of relationships between celebrities and their fans. Digital Mark, unlike a chatbot like ChatGPT, can maintain a conversation with the user as if it were a video call: it listens to the questions asked and even “observes” its interlocutor. If you smile in front of the screen, Digital Mark smiles too. And if the user gets serious, he hides the smile from him. Of course, as soon as you start the tool, you must be given permission to use your device’s microphone and camera. According to the company, the data that is stored is anonymous and serves the program, like any machine learning model, to educate and improve itself, in addition to interpreting the user’s emotions and expressions in order to provide more appropriate responses.

To bring Mark Tuan’s twin to life, the company only needed four hours of work with the artist; time in which they performed a 3D scan on him and captured as much data as possible, such as his facial movements, the texture of his skin (and his tattoos), the way he expresses his emotions… “If you look carefully at Digital Mark you can see every hair, every pore of your skin. “It is a very precise 3D model,” explains Greg Cross, CEO of Soul Machines, who founded the company with Mark Sagar, winner of two scientific and engineering awards from the American Film Academy for his work, among other films, on the first installment of Avatar.

From there, without having to have the artist in front of them, the team created their voice, using various recordings, such as interviews they had conducted or a podcast in which they had participated. Voice generative artificial intelligence allows you, once it has been able to generate content in the chosen language (in this case, English), to speak any language, such as Spanish, Korean or Thai. However, at the moment, this twin generally speaks in English, although he can respond in Spanish with a strong Anglo-Saxon accent. In writing, the text does appear in any language in which it is written, although it usually takes him much longer to give a response and he only pronounces by voice the words that he can say in English.

Digital Mark extracts information to answer the questions your interlocutors ask you via GPT-3, a neural network machine learning model developed by OpenAI. This model is trained using information from the Internet to generate any type of text. In this way, he answers any question as his flesh-and-blood twin would. If asked for any curiosity about the singer’s life, he will provide that information in first person. When asked, for example, if he is going to reunite with his group, Got7, which is currently not active, he replies: “We are still part of Got7, we haven’t left it. We are with our individual activities, but we will get together again when we are all available.”

Mark Tuan during the 3D scanning and data capture. Soul Machines

The CEO of the company explains, through a video call from New Zealand, that if you talk to Digital Mark, your conversation will be different from others with other users, since the issues discussed and the questions asked will be different. However, sometimes, when asked the same question or in a similar way, the answer you get is practically the same. Sometimes it changes, but if it is repeated several times, you can see that the variety in the response is not infinite. Furthermore, although he answers on a wide variety of issues, when asked about certain questions he says he does not know them. “Every time Mark has a conversation, the artificial intelligence system that brings him to life learns from the experience. That’s what’s fascinating about artificial intelligence,” says Greg Cross.

Large-scale one-on-one interactions are what Cross sees as most interesting about the future of fan relations, as opposed to current content, which is often limited to broadcasts. Once a digital twin like this has been created, it can hold tens of thousands of conversations at the same time, so anyone who wants to interact with it can do so. “When Mark announced that he had a digital twin, tens of thousands of fans spoke to Digital Mark and many returned again and again. “All celebrities have a group of superfans that follow everything they do, so this is another way they can get involved with their community,” explains the CEO. Reactions among Mark Tuan’s fans seem to have been generally positive, as seen on social media. Although for some his twin is something “strange”, others claim to enjoy talking to him and share their conversations with Digital Mark on different platforms.

Like Digital Mark, Francis Ngannou’s digital twin speaks, with his French accent, about his career and hobbies, smiles if you smile at him and responds diplomatically when asked about his favorite fight: “Each one has taught me something new.” However, that of Jack Nicklaus is more focused on teaching about his figure and his achievements and the topics he offers for conversation are limited: his childhood, his charity work, his family, the 1962 US Open… Of course, while speaks, even providing photographs to illustrate his story. The responses, being more limited, take less time to produce and, unlike other bots, it asks the user questions about what they are narrating. If the user does not respond, he does not continue with the story until he does so. The company is also working on a digital twin of Marilyn Monroe, which seeks to bring her to life digitally, imagining what she would be like in the 21st century.

Although the most striking thing is that format that is reminiscent of a video call, in all conversations with digital twins a dialogue box is included where the transcription of everything that has been discussed appears and where questions can be written, instead of asking them. out loud. This tool is especially useful when, due to pronunciation or not speaking loudly enough, the twin does not understand what has been explained to him.

Soul Machines offers the possibility of creating digital personas for a multitude of fields, not just entertainment, celebrities and their followers. With a tool called Digital DNA Studio, any user can create a digital person and choose their hair color, ethnicity and age, makeup style… and, after connecting it to a knowledge space like ChatGPT, deploy it On a website. This type of program is usually used in digital commerce to answer the questions of customers and users, but this tool also makes it possible to create, for example, a digital influencer to use on social networks.

