Joan is Horrible tells the story of how a streaming mega corporation exploits the identity of actors and users of this platform to generate engaging stories with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The thesis presented in this chapter of the Netflix series Black Mirror (the paradox tells itself) reveals a dark reality about how companies use legal labyrinths to appropriate people’s data in order to monetize entertainment products.

A month after the premiere of the episode, a curious phenomenon occurred, as if it were an epilogue to the show: the Hollywood actors’ strike broke out. On the afternoon of July 13, Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild of the United States, launched an incendiary speech against the current business model where streaming, digital and AI monopolize the interests of the top brass in the industry. , according to his complaint.

“The entire business model has been revolutionized by digital streaming and AI. This is a historic moment, it is the moment of truth. If we do not stand firm right now, we all run the risk of being replaced by machines and big “Companies that care more about Wall Street than about you and your family!” Drescher accused.

If corporations can exploit the identity of actors and actresses right-handedly, cybercriminals now have more options to do so left-handedly with the help of AI tools, according to experts at Marsh McLennan, a company specialized in risk management and Your Identity. , a provider of biometrics software and hardware services.

“Generative AI tools are gaining ground and surprising the world with their ability to create content that resembles that produced by human beings. However, behind this impressive advance, there are risks that require immediate attention,” warned Alberto Martínez, Cyber ​​risk consulting leader at Marsh McLennan Mexico.

The spokesperson listed five risks posed by AI tools: spread of misinformation, challenges in the creative work sphere, cyberattacks powered by generative AI, violation of privacy and identity theft.

What motivations lead attackers to conduct identity theft attacks? Martínez explained that one of the most common is financial gain, through fraud and scam tactics, followed by espionage and sabotage to infiltrate systems to steal confidential information or carry out malicious activities without being detected.

Identity theft attacks can also be motivated by a desire for personal revenge or defamation to damage the person’s reputation and life, wreaking emotional and professional havoc. On a social scale, it serves to manipulate public opinion and have a destabilizing impact on trust.

There are scandals such as that of Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, when Patrick Hillman, former director of strategy, claimed in his blog that scammers created a hologram of him, or rather a ‘deepfake’, to talk to third parties about negotiations and information. that involves cryptoasset issues on the platform.

Or like that of FTX, a platform similar to Binance, which in the days after declaring bankruptcy, a ‘deepfake’ of its then CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, appeared, asking users to click on a link to access a gift as compensation for the inconvenience, but in reality it consisted of a scam to steal cryptocurrencies.

“In today’s digital age, AI technologies have given rise to an alarming threat: identity theft powered by the use of ‘deepfake’. These tools, which combine ‘Deep Learning’ with the creation of fake content, allow generate videos and audio recordings that are strikingly realistic and difficult to distinguish from reality.

“This threat goes beyond mere falsification of content; it has profound implications in areas such as politics, security and public trust. The proliferation of ‘deepfakes’ on social networks and the media could distort public perception, influence opinions and weaken trust in online information,” said the Marsh McLennan executive.

Aarón Alberto Munguía, technology director at Tu Identidad, pointed out that with the use of AI tools, the most vulnerable segments to identity theft attacks in digital environments are people with little technological adoption, those with the least knowledge of how the devices work. systems on the Internet and those who are unaware of the existence of said AI tools.

“It is very easy for experts to train AI models to generate traits similar to a person’s identity; currently with ‘fine tuning’ techniques, a few seconds of voice recording, some images of the person or a text conversation are necessary to carry out this task,” he said.

According to the 19th study on the habits of Internet users in Mexico, published by the MX Internet Association, the theft of personal data, viruses, invasion of privacy, fraud and fake news are some of the concerns most mentioned by users when browsing online.

The greatest fear is the theft of personal data, since 4 out of 5 (81.5 percent) identify it as the main browsing risk, which represents an increase of 13 percent compared to 2022. The fear of being victims of Fraud has also grown a lot among Mexican Internet users, with 52.8 percent, which shows an increase of 38 percent compared to 2022.

To avoid compromising identity in the digital space, experts recommend not spreading sensitive personal information on social media platforms; adjust privacy settings to control who can access your content; be wary of unsolicited links and emails; Use unique and strong passwords.

They also suggested enabling two-factor authentication whenever possible; keep phones and computers up to date with the latest security updates and patches, as well as avoid connecting to public and unsecured WiFi networks for financial transactions or sharing sensitive information.