Ahsoka has arrived, the culmination of 11 years of Clone Wars and rebels, and has been generally well received after its two-episode premiere. Critics seemed to enjoy it more than anyone would expect, which definitely made them curious to compare it in the grand scheme of movie projects. Star Wars of Disneyan era of great successes and failures.

By tracking these scores, we found some interesting things here besides where it ranks. Ahsokawhich is the fifth best project, at least in the top half of the listings here:

1st Andor – 96% critics, 86% public

2nd The Force Awakens – 93% critics, 85% public

3rd the last jedi – 91% critics, 42% public

4th The Mandalorian – 90% critics, 78% public

5th Ahsoka – 89% critics, 79% public

6th The Bad Batch – 88% critics, 84% public

7th Rogue One – 84% critics, 87% public

8th Obi Wan Kenobi – 82% critics, 62% public

9th Han Solo – 69% critics, 63% public

10° The Book of Boba Fett – 66% critics, 54% public

11th The Rise of Skywalker – 52% critics, 86% public.

It is not surprising that Andor may be the best-reviewed project here, though the fact that it has nearly the same ratings as The Rise of Skywalker in the public score, as both seem to be polar opposites in many ways.

There is also an incredibly wide gap between critics and the public to The Rise of Skywalkerwhich I didn’t think was hated as much by critics or loved as much by fans. the last jedi presents a reverse split as one of the projects of Star Wars most hated by fans.

Ahsoka and The Mandalorian they’re almost even right now, but it’s important to remember that Mando is already three seasons old. Seasons 1 and 2 had 93%, but Season 3 dropped to 85%. It doesn’t surprise me that its “companion” series, Book of Boba Fett, be the worst rated show here as it was definitely the most boring, except for the episodes where Mando returned to the screen. We’ll see how it goes Ahsoka long-term, both for the rest of this season and possibly a second. And then a movie, of course. A long road ahead.

Via: Forbes

Editor’s note: I really hope that Ahsoka Get up, you can’t disappoint me again, I had already forgiven you for Episode VII and Episode VIII with the appearance of Luke in mandalorians. Don’t mess things up folks.