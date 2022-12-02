At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Adam Warlock’s arrival in the MCU was hinted at. It took a couple of years, and one or two scandals, for us to finally have the first look at this character in the next film in this series.

Yesterday, during a panel at CCXP in Brazil, Marvel shared the first teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Along with the return of Gamora, many were surprised to see what Will Poulter looks like in the role of Adam Warlockone of the most powerful characters in comics.

As you could see, the adaptation of the character was effectively achieved. Adam Warlock’s design for the MCU looks amazing and, although at the moment it is unknown if we will see it in future Marvel projects, the public reaction has been positive so far.

Now we just have to see what it will look like in action once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in all movie theaters on May 5, 2023. On related topics, you can check the first advance of this film here.

Editor’s Note:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It is one of the most anticipated tapes of the MCU. Not only will we be able to enjoy the appearance of Adam Warlock, but it will also be the conclusion to the Guardians that James Gunn has presented to us over the years, so an emotional ending is expected for these characters.

Via: Marvel